Prince Harry Reveals Emotional Family Reunion After UK Visit

Prince Harry offered a rare public update on his family during a surprise appearance at the Time100 Sports Gala in New York City, days after a private reunion in the U.K. with his father, King Charles III. The meeting — the first between Charles and his grandchildren since 2022 — produced no official photos or details, but the duke spoke briefly about the visit and his family while attending the gala.

During the event, a source told Page Six that Prince Harry, 41, was overheard telling guests that his father, King Charles, who has been battling cancer since 2024, was “doing great.”

Getty King Charles III (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The same source said Harry mentioned that his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children — Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5 — are “happy” to be back in their home in Montecito, California following the trip. According to the report, Harry added, “The kids are growing like weeds.”

Earlier that evening on the red carpet, the duke also told Page Six he was “of course” upset that England lost 1-2 to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

The Invictus Games & ‘The Power Of Sport’

Getty Prince Harry & Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

At the gala, Prince Harry took the stage to speak about the upcoming Invictus Games, set for 2027. He launched the multi-sport event in 2014 to provide competition and community for wounded military service veterans.

“It’s truly an honor to be here tonight to celebrate the power of sport,” his speech began. “I don’t just mean the big wins and historic moments. I mean the tough losses, the sacrifices, the moments that no one ever sees.”

He continued by describing sport’s role in forming character and community: “Sport is where you first felt the essence of teamwork and community. It shaped your discipline, your drive and your very identity. It taught you to revel in the challenges and the joy of overcoming or defining the odds.”

Prince Harry also reflected on his own transition out of the military: “For many of you, sport shaped who you became. For me, sports instilled essential core values from a very young age. But it didn’t shape my identity as a young man; the British army did,” he said, explaining how he felt “lost” after leaving his uniform and turned to sport to cope. “Sport isn’t just entertainment and competition; sport is medicine,” The Duke of Sussex added.

The event gathered influential figures from global sports, including NBA legend LeBron James, Olympic ice skater Alysa Liu, NFL icon Russell Wilson, alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, “DWTS” pro Witney Carson and more.

Trip To New York Following UK Visit

The Time100 appearance came after Harry’s trip to the U.K., where he initially traveled alone after he was denied taxpayer-funded security to cover his family.

Buckingham Palace later announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Sussexes and the children at their private residence, Highgrove House. This visit marked the first time Charles has seen his grandchildren since 2022.

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