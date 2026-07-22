Prince George Turns 13: Heartfelt Thanks from His Parents

Prince George of Wales has reached a milestone: he is officially a teenager. Per The Guardian, he was born at 4:24 p.m. at St Mary’s hospital in London on Monday, July 22, 2013. The eldest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and the eldest grandchild of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, George remains second in the line of succession behind his father.

To mark his 13th birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales used their official social channels to share messages and images — and to thank the public for birthday wishes.

William & Kate Say ‘Happy 13th Birthday’ to Prince George

On the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, the royals posted a single portrait to mark the occasion, addressing their 17.3 million followers in a brief caption. The post includes a single photograph of George. In it, he looks very casually smart and grown up in a navy blue suit and white shirt, with no tie.

The post is captioned, “Happy 13th Birthday, George! 🎉”

The comments section filled quickly with birthday messages from royal fans. Royal reporter Lydia Alty wrote, “Happy Birthday Your Royal Highness – such a lovely grown up portrait. Hope he has a absolutely wonderful day ❤️.”

One follower added, “Happy Birthday to this handsome boy! Hope you’ll have the best day 🎂❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “Happy birthday young’un, have an amazing day 🎉🎂🥳🎈🙇🏻‍♂️.”

Someone else observed, “Time flies 🥹 Happy Birthday to George! 🌸”

A particularly big royal fan posted a longer tribute: “Thank God for the life of Prince George of Wales and for his siblings and parents. I pray for long life and good health for George, Charlotte, Louis Wales and their parents Prince William and Princess Catherine. God bless you all immensely and keep you all in his eternal goodness and mercy in Christ and in good health. God’s blessings, peace, healing, guidance and protection upon you all always in Jesus name 🙌. AMEN. Happy birthday Your Royal Highness Prince George of Wales who will soon become by God’s grace Prince of Wales.”

Other messages included, “What a handsome boy!!! Happy birthday beloved prince George 🥳🥳🥳🥳💜💜💜💜,” (somebody else) and, “What a Handsome King in the making 🎉🎉🥂🥂 Happy Birthday Prince George 🥂🎉 you do the Royals proud 👏❤️❤️❤️.” (one Instagram user).

Prince George’s parents (or, again, perhaps their aides) took to Instagram again to thank everyone for their lovely birthday messages for their son.

Fans Were Thanked With a Lovely Video of George

Another post on the couple’s account expressed thanks for the birthday wishes and included a short, 18-second video of George at play. The clip shows him enjoying outdoor activities: walking along a beach, riding in a boat, climbing rocks, stroking his dog, playing cricket, and generally behaving like a child at leisure.

That post’s caption reads, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today!🎂”

Fans reacted warmly to the surprise video. One Instagram user commented, “Such a beautiful video!!! Hope he’s having a memorable birthday !!❤️” (comment link), while another individual called it, “This is just the most delightful video with such a cool vintage vibe! Happy birthday Prince George!”

Others wrote, “Lovely video. Prince George looking so handsome and grown ❤️🥰🥰,” (somebody else) and, “What a beautiful video! Thank you for this great surprise 😍😍😍 he is such a cool little guy and it’s wonderful to see him enjoying his life with his family and dogs! I wish you all best George!! Happy birthday again 🩵🩵🩵🩵.” (one royal fan).

We extend our warmest birthday wishes to Prince George of Wales as he turns 13. Congratulations on becoming a teenager — and best wishes for a joyful day spent with family and friends.

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