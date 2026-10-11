Pope Leo XIV Announces Lung Nodule Surgery Decision

In a gripping revelation, actress Emilia Clarke recounted her alarming health crisis involving a life-threatening brain aneurysm. The star, best known for her role in the iconic series Game of Thrones, shared her harrowing experience in a poignant essay published in The New Yorker in 2019, titled “A Battle for My Life.”

Signs of a Critical Condition

During a gym session, Clarke experienced an excruciating headache. In her account, she described the moment vividly: “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” she wrote. “Meanwhile, the pain—shooting, stabbing, constricting pain—was getting worse. At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.”

Following this severe episode, Clarke was rushed to the hospital for a brain scan. The diagnosis came swiftly and was grim: she had suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), which is a life-threatening type of stroke caused by bleeding in the space surrounding the brain. “I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture,” she added.

A Frightening Surgery and Recovery

Clarke underwent immediate surgery to seal the aneurysm, describing the pain as “unbearable.” As she entered recovery, she faced additional challenges, including aphasia, which left her “muttering nonsense.” Fortunately, this troubling symptom subsided a week later, and she was discharged from the hospital a month after her admission.

A Second Battle

It was during a routine brain scan in 2013 that Clarke learned of another growth that had “doubled in size,” necessitating further surgery. The actress recalled the terrifying moment when she awoke post-surgery, “When they woke me, I was screaming in pain,” she recounted. “The procedure had failed. I had a massive bleed and the doctors made it plain that my chances of surviving were precarious if they didn’t operate again.” This time, the medical team needed to access her brain through her skull.

A Hopeful Outlook