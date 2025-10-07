Pooh Shiesty Granted Early Prison Release

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has made headlines with his early release from federal prison, marking a significant moment in his career and life. Originally sentenced to serve 63 months for a gun conspiracy charge, his unexpected release after serving just over four years has captured widespread attention. Fans and fellow artists alike are eager to see the next chapter for this prominent figure in the rap community.

Background and Legal Journey

In April 2022, Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison. The charges were linked to an incident in October 2020, where a confrontation resulted in a man being shot. His initial release date was set for April 11, 2026, but he managed an early exit due to time already served and commendable behavior during incarceration. His legal team worked diligently to reduce his potential 10-year sentence, ultimately achieving a favorable outcome.

Attorney’s Remarks on Release

Bradford Cohen, the attorney representing Pooh Shiesty, expressed joy over his client’s release. “I am elated that Pooh has been released after 3 years,” said Cohen in a statement to XXL. Originally, he was facing a much longer sentence, but the court saw fit to shorten it after carefully reviewing the case. Cohen believes the artist has grown from this experience and is ready to reinvigorate his career. “I know he will come back bigger than ever and definitely learned from this experience,” Cohen added.

Homecoming and Impact on Music

Following his release, social media buzzed with images and videos of Pooh Shiesty’s warm homecoming celebration. Friends, including fellow Memphis rappers Big30 and K Carbon, joined in the festivities. At the time of his sentencing, Pooh Shiesty was already a rising star, with his 2021 mixtape, Shiesty Season, reaching Number Three on the Billboard 200. His distinct style, including the popularization of balaclavas, left a significant mark on both fashion and music.

The Road Ahead

With his release, Pooh Shiesty is set to embark on a new journey, both personally and professionally. Fans are eager to see what his “second act” will bring, as he plans to build on his past successes while undoubtedly incorporating the lessons learned during his time away. The rapper’s return to the music scene is not just a personal victory but also a momentous occasion for his supporters and the broader hip-hop community.