Pixies Rock ‘Motorroller’ on Kimmel in Spooky Style

In an electrifying performance, the Pixies took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live to premiere their new single "Motorroller" from the forthcoming album The Night The Zombies Came. This appearance marked a significant moment for the band, especially with the debut of new bassist Emma Richardson. The performance not only showcased the band’s enduring musical prowess but also highlighted the dynamic changes within their lineup.

A New Era for the Pixies

The Pixies’ performance of "Motorroller" on Kimmel was a standout moment that demonstrated their evolving sound. The stage was enveloped in moody greens and blues, perfectly harmonizing with the grungy, guitar-heavy vibes of the track. As Charles Thompson, known as Black Francis, led the vocals alongside Emma Richardson, the band delivered a compelling rendition that captivated viewers.

Launch of the U.S. Tour

Coinciding with their TV appearance, the group kicked off their 2025 U.S. and Canada tour. The journey began in Las Vegas and promises to cover a wide array of cities. This tour is especially noteworthy as it marks the first time Richardson joins the band on the road as both bassist and vocalist. Her addition comes after the departure of Paz Lenchantin, who was part of the Pixies for a decade.

An Exciting Transition

Charles Thompson previously shared with Rolling Stone the band’s initial apprehension about performing songs from the new album. “It seemed very laborious…like homework,” he recalled. However, the experience turned out to be fulfilling, contradicting their initial expectations. The fans’ enthusiasm has added a layer of excitement to the tour, transforming it into a delightful journey.

Emma Richardson’s Impact

Emma Richardson’s integration into the Pixies has breathed new life into the band. Formerly of Band of Skulls, Richardson explained her desire to meet expectations while expressing the thrill of contributing to the Pixies’ legacy. Her energy and talent have been pivotal during live performances, as was evident on Kimmel.

The Pixies’ performance of "Motorroller" on Jimmy Kimmel Live was more than just a showcase of a new single; it was a celebration of the band’s evolution and a promising glimpse into their future. As they continue to tour, fans can look forward to experiencing the vibrant chemistry and invigorating performances that define the Pixies’ latest chapter.