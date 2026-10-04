PinkPantheress: The Rise of a Pop Sensation

PinkPantheress is uniquely positioning herself as one of pop’s most innovative figures. Rising from the depths of online anonymity to a notable presence in music, this British singer-songwriter and producer has spent the past five years meticulously crafting her career. Rather than being driven by impulse, PinkPantheress has navigated her journey through intentional and carefully measured steps, gradually establishing her empire in the pop landscape.

PinkPantheress: An Artist with a Vision



Despite frequent collaborations with artists like Ice Spice on “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” and Zara Larsson on the “Stateside” remix, some perceive PinkPantheress as being overshadowed. However, the nature of her collaborations is distinct from the mainstream ambitions of her peers. At just 25 years old, she is more intrigued by the role of a pop producer than the glittering facade of a pop star. With her deliberate pace, she is becoming an undeniable force in both realms.

Recent Projects Highlighting Her Range



Recently, PinkPantheress showcased her production prowess by remixing Tinashe’s track “Twentyfive Eight,” available exclusively on iTunes. Collaborating with Count Baldor, she transformed the mellow original into a bass-heavy rendition while preserving its soulful essence. This attention to detail and her passion for music distinguishes her in the current pop scene, combining experiences from captivating sold-out shows to behind-the-scenes influence.

Celebrating Influence and Recognition



PinkPantheress’ impact was acknowledged when Kelela honored her in the TIME100 Next 2026, which spotlights influential emerging talents. Kelela described PinkPantheress as someone who possesses a profound self-awareness and artistry. “She writes her own songs, produces a lot of her own music, and has an incredibly potent sonic vision,” Kelela stated, highlighting PinkPantheress’ individuality and creativity.

The pair first collaborated on “Bury Me” for Kelela’s 2023 debut album, Heaven Knows. PinkPantheress attributes much of her electronic music exploration to Kelela and others like Kaytranada. The two artists reunited on “The Bridge,” where PinkPantheress’ dynamic vocals alternate between strength and smoothness, effectively conveying multiple emotions in just 30 seconds. Imogen Heap has even sought her advice on production, proving how highly regarded PinkPantheress is within the music community.

A Historic WIN and New Ventures



PinkPantheress’ evolution was cemented when she was awarded Producer of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards, making her the first woman and the youngest ever to receive this honor since its inception in 1977. “My music production is the thing I’m proudest of, and I’ve worked really hard at it,” she affirmed upon receiving her award. Currently, she is also working with the UK girl group Say Now as an executive producer for their upcoming debut EP, set to release in November.

Collaborative Efforts and Musical Synergy



State Now’s first glimpse, “Met My Match,” co-written and co-produced by PinkPantheress, exudes a freshness that the group has been searching for since their formation in 2022. The song’s airy melodies and bouncing track highlight her knack for leaving an imprint without dominating the sound. In addition to her projects, she also provides backing vocals on Jae Stephens’ debut album, Audacity, affirming her versatile presence in diverse musical fronts.

A Rising Star in High-Profile Circles



PinkPantheress’ growing popularity is evident as she mingles with icons like Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards afterparty and shares moments with Charli XCX during the ceremony. Her creativity and vibrancy were also on display last year when she released Fancy Some More?, an expansive remix project featuring 22 collaborators. Fans were treated to a standout Coachella performance earlier this year that included surprise appearances by several artists.