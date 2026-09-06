Phoebe Bridgers Shocks at Venice Film Festival with Bold Look

Phoebe Bridgers made a striking entrance at the Venice Film Festival as she debuted her acting chops in A24’s Primetime. The audience responded enthusiastically, showering her with a seven-minute standing ovation accompanied by chants of “Phoebe! Phoebe!” The acclaimed musician, known for her powerful lyrics and haunting melodies, brought unexpected flair to the film’s photocall.

A Fashion Statement in Black and Silver

For the photocall, Bridgers sported a sharply tailored black skirt suit from Gucci’s fall 2026 collection. Her chic ensemble was perfectly complemented by Gucci oval-frame sunglasses, Stuart Weitzman Babette pumps, and a chunky silver signet ring from Leo Black Grandfather. With her hair swept back and soft, understated makeup, the look brought together an elegantly ladylike appearance with a modern twist.

Unapologetic Hair and Artful Tattoos

Bridgers confidently showcased her legs, which were left visibly unshaven beneath her short hemline. Rather than detracting from her femininity, the unapologetic body hair added a sharp edge to her overall aesthetic. Her tattoos, including a design of intertwined thorns, leaves, and a black-ink house referencing her album Punisher, were also on display, further elevating her artistic expression.

Red Carpet History of Body Hair

The topic of visible body hair on public figures often ignites conversations about femininity and societal norms. Bridgers’s choice prompts a reminder of past instances when female celebrities have challenged conventions. Julia Roberts, for instance, famously waved at the 1999 London premiere of Notting Hill, revealing her unshaven underarms in what became a talked-about moment. Reflecting on it years later, Roberts noted, “I waved and people saw I had armpit hair. It was a scandal.” Icons like Sophia Loren, Drew Barrymore, and Miley Cyrus have also embraced their natural body hair throughout their careers.

An Evening Transition: Embracing Elegance

As the sun set, Bridgers transformed her look for the world premiere of Primetime, joining co-stars Robert Pattinson, Skyler Gisondo, and Merritt Wever on the red carpet. She donned an ethereal Alexander McQueen floral-lace evening gown in a spectral gray, featuring diaphanous fabrics and a sheer bodice. Bridgers adorned her attire with a Cartier Nigeria ring, while keeping her striking Leo Black signet from earlier.

A Thoughtful Wardrobe Narrative