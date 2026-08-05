Perez Hilton's Disturbing Livestream Incident Leads to Hospitalization

Perez Hilton, the well-known celebrity blogger, is currently hospitalized following an alarming incident during a TikTok livestream. The live session, which took place on August 4, prompted multiple calls to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office regarding self-harm. Authorities were dispatched to Hilton’s residence after concerns were raised about his well-being.

Emergency Response and Hospitalization

Upon arrival, deputies quickly located Hilton’s home and spoke with family members present at the scene. They confirmed that he was alone inside at the time. In a follow-up statement, police reported, “The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.” Additionally, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit, along with licensed mental health professionals, provided support to his family during this distressing time.

Details of the Livestream Incident

During the now-removed TikTok livestream, Hilton appeared to be in a perilous state, reportedly covered in blood while holding what looked like a knife. This troubling content has drawn significant concern, prompting Hilton’s representatives to acknowledge their awareness of the situation and the concerning material circulating online.

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