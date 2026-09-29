Perez Hilton Shares Heartfelt Moments with Family in Visits

Perez Hilton is currently in a residential treatment facility, where he is receiving care following a suicide attempt in August. Recently, the well-known celebrity media figure has been able to reunite with his mother and three children in brief visits at the facility, marking a significant emotional milestone in his recovery journey.

Family Reunification Fosters Healing

In a status update posted on Hilton’s blog, credited to his team and family, it was shared that “over the past few weeks, Perez has been able to reconnect with his children and his mom.” Initial communications began with video calls, and these have evolved into supervised in-person visits. “Seeing his children in person has meant an enormous amount to Perez,” the update emphasized, noting the emotional weight such reunions carry for everyone involved.

Focus on Mental Health

Although communication with Hilton is limited as he undergoes treatment, the primary focus remains on his mental health. Those closest to him express their commitment to understanding the factors that contributed to his mental health crisis. They aim to identify warning signs, develop stronger coping mechanisms, and process everything that has led him to this point. There is currently no set timeline for his release, as the priority is to take things “one day at a time.”

Tragic Incident and Its Aftermath

On August 4, Hilton made headlines when he live-streamed a distressing suicide attempt on TikTok from his Miami home. At the time, his children were present, but were safely removed by his sister before authorities were called. Hilton was subsequently hospitalized, facing multiple health crises, including a drug overdose and injuries sustained during the incident. In the immediate aftermath, his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, sought temporary custody of his children—Mario, 13; Mia, 11; and Mayte, 8—whom Hilton welcomed through surrogacy.

Community Support and Continuing Progress

In a show of solidarity, Hilton’s friend Tom D’Angora initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist his mother in caring for the children during this challenging time. This effort has received an outpouring of support, which has deeply touched Hilton’s mother and the children. The update expressed gratitude to everyone who has extended their kindness and support, emphasizing the significant impact this generosity continues to have on the family.

Moving Forward Together

As Hilton continues his treatment and recovery, both he and his family are grateful for the progress made thus far, particularly the opportunity for reconnection. “We’re grateful for the progress Perez has made so far,” the update concluded, expressing appreciation for those who have kept Hilton and his children in their thoughts and prayers.

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