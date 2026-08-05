Perez Hilton In Hospital After Disturbing Livestream Incident

Perez Hilton, the well-known celebrity blogger and podcaster, is currently receiving medical care following an incident that occurred at his Miami-area home. This development comes after police responded to reports of self-harm during a livestream broadcast, sparking significant concern from both viewers and authorities.

Incident Details

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were dispatched on Tuesday night after receiving reports of an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media. Although the office did not initially disclose Hilton’s identity, subsequent reports clarified that he was the individual involved. Law enforcement officials later stated that Hilton was “safely recovered” and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a hospital for medical attention.

Response from Family and Team

On Wednesday, Hilton’s family and team expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support during this challenging time in a statement on his official website. “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being,” the statement read. They requested privacy for Hilton and his family as they navigate this situation.

Details of Livestream

The livestream, which took place on TikTok, was reportedly disturbing, showing Hilton with visible cuts and holding what appeared to be a knife while he was covered in blood. Viewers urged him to seek help, pleading for his phone number to contact authorities.

Law Enforcement Response

Video footage captured by NBC South Florida illustrated the scene at Hilton’s residence, where multiple sheriff’s patrol vehicles were present, and the street was cordoned off with yellow tape. Additionally, Ring camera footage from a neighbor showed police arriving at Hilton’s property.

Further Statements and Context

Dante Rusciolelli, CEO of Golden Artists Entertainment—Hilton’s talent management firm—acknowledged the situation in a statement but relayed that they had no further details about Hilton’s condition. “Our focus remains on Perez’s health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” he reiterated, thanking fans and the media for their concern.

About Perez Hilton

At 48 years old, Hilton, born Mario Lavandeira, gained fame in the early 2000s for his controversial celebrity gossip outlets, often ridiculing public figures during their moments of vulnerability. A single father, he has three children, all under the age of 14, who were born via surrogacy. Just weeks prior to this incident, Hilton announced that his family was relocating back to Miami after spending three and a half years in Las Vegas, stating “God told me to move to Miami.” He expressed excitement about the move, emphasizing the importance of family and health.

Media Presence and Advocacy

In addition to his blog, Hilton hosts “The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker,” discussing celebrity news and gossip. Notably, in 2010, he vowed to end bullying on his platforms, seeking to contribute positively to discussions around mental health and wellness.