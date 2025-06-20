Pavel Durov: $17 Billion Legacy for 106 Heirs

In a surprising twist, Pavel Durov, the visionary behind Telegram, has chosen to distribute his immense $17 billion fortune among his 106 children. This decision has captured global attention, sparking discussions about wealth distribution and inheritance practices. The entrepreneur’s announcement sheds light on his future plans and the values he hopes to instill in his descendants.

Delaying Inheritance for a Purpose

Durov, who launched Telegram with his brother Nikolai in 2013, emphasizes equal distribution of his wealth among his children. However, there’s a significant caveat: they won’t gain access to their inheritance until 30 years after the interview’s date with a French publication.

“I want them to live like normal people,” Durov explained. “To build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account.”

An Intentional Approach to Parenting

The decision underscores Durov’s ambition for his children to develop resilience and self-reliance. By restricting early access to their inheritance, he aims to encourage them to carve their own paths, free from financial dependency. This approach echoes a broader trend among affluent individuals who prioritize personal growth over material comfort for their heirs.

Challenges Amidst Legal Troubles

This announcement comes on the heels of legal issues for Durov. Last August, he was arrested in France, facing charges related to enabling illegal activities on his platform, including child exploitation materials and drug trafficking. He is currently out on bail, with a potential 10-year prison sentence looming if convicted, as reported by the New York Times.

Despite these challenges, Durov’s legacy continues to grow, not just through his business ventures but through his bold approach to parenting and legacy planning. His decision to delay inheritance serves as a poignant statement on cultivating independence and grounding his family’s future in values over wealth.