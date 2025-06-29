Paul Simon’s Severe Back Pain Halts Philly Shows

Paul Simon’s scheduled performances in Philadelphia have been abruptly canceled due to his ongoing struggle with chronic and intense back pain. Fans were eagerly anticipating the concerts, highlighting the singer’s enduring popularity. Unfortunately, his health issues have necessitated this unexpected change in plans.

Simon took to his official Instagram account to announce the cancellations for the concerts originally planned for June 28 and June 29 at Philadelphia’s Academy of Music. The statement conveyed his deep regret and disclosed his upcoming need for a “minor surgical procedure” to address his escalating back pain.

“Regretfully, Paul Simon must cancel two shows tonight June 28 and tomorrow night June 29 – at Philadelphia’s Academy of Music,” the statement read. “Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain. Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention.”

In the Instagram post, uncertainty looms regarding potential rescheduling of the Philadelphia concerts. Nonetheless, Simon’s team expressed optimism that he might be able to fulfill the rest of his A Quiet Celebration Tour, which commenced in April.

“Unfortunately we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don’t have the ability to reschedule them,” the post read. “However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates.”

For those who purchased tickets to the canceled shows, full refunds will be provided. Ticket holders are encouraged to contact their original point of purchase for reimbursement.

“In the meantime please go to your point of purchase or local ticket provider for a full refund,” concluded the official statement.

Simon had initially planned three appearances at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia, successfully completing the first show prior to the cancellations. As his fans await updates on his recovery, many send well wishes hoping for his swift return to the stage.