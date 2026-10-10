Pat Sajak, 79, Surprises Fans with Uncommon Appearance

Pat Sajak, the beloved former host of Wheel of Fortune, made a rare public appearance recently, two years after retiring from his iconic role on the show. The 79-year-old TV veteran attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony for the classic rock duo Air Supply.

Celebrating Longevity and Friendship

During the ceremony, held on October 8, Sajak delivered a heartfelt speech honoring Air Supply’s Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, highlighting their combined 50 years of entertaining their fans. “It’s especially exciting for me to be here and participate in this event,” he remarked, expressing that he and his wife, Lesly Brown Sajak, share a friendship with the musicians.

Sajak looked sharply dressed in a dark blue sports jacket paired with a peach dress shirt and dark jeans as he complemented Russell and Hitchcock for their remarkable performances. He humorously noted, “They still do it at such a very high level. They never phone in their performance. They never try to live off their reputation. They go all out each and every time they step on the stage, and they never disappoint.”

A Life of Private Moments and Family

Since stepping back from Wheel of Fortune, Sajak has kept a low public profile, making appearances mainly for significant occasions and sporting events. His appearance at the Air Supply ceremony marked a notable return to the public eye.

Sajak, who retired from hosting the show in June 2024 after an impressive tenure that began in 1981, has left a lasting impact on television. He passed the torch to his successor, Ryan Seacrest, during a transition that marked the end of an era.

Despite his retirement, Sajak continues to contribute to the show as a consultant. He shares two children with his wife: Dr. Patrick Sajak, age 36, and Maggie Sajak, age 31, who has even stepped into the spotlight as an on-air social media correspondent for the beloved game show.

Reflecting on a Remarkable Journey