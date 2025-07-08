Paris Firm Backs Mladenovic’s Captivating Locarno Film Debut

Paris-based sales and co-production company B-Rated International has taken a significant step by acquiring the sales rights to Ivana Mladenovic’s latest film, “Sorella di Clausura.” This intriguing piece is set to make its world debut at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival. With a unique blend of languages and cultures, this film promises to captivate audiences with its parody of the romantic melodrama genre. The main keyword “Sorella di Clausura” explores themes of love, reality, and ambition framed against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis.

A Return to Locarno

“Sorella di Clausura” marks the third fictional feature from Serbian director Ivana Mladenovic, who resides in Romania. Her previous work, “Ivana the Terrible,” garnered accolades, winning the Special Jury Prize at Locarno in 2019 and subsequently making waves across the festival circuit. This new film is poised to continue that success, representing a compelling narrative laced with cultural complexity and satirical undertones.

Dynamic Production Background

Filmed in Romanian, English, and Serbian, “Sorella di Clausura” is a collaborative production spearheaded by Ada Solomon of Romania’s microFILM. Solomon is celebrated for her involvement in significant projects like Berlin’s Golden Bear-winning “Child’s Pose” and “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn,” as well as the Oscar-nominated “Toni Erdmann.” The production team also includes talents from Serbia’s Dunav 84, Italy’s Nightswim, and Spain’s Boogaloo Films, making it a vibrant international endeavor.

A Story of Love and Disillusionment

The film’s narrative, co-written by Mladenovic with Adrian Schiop and Momir Milosevic, revolves around Stela, a highly educated but jobless 36-year-old woman. Set at the margins of the European Union during the 2008 financial crisis, Stela’s story is one of personal and existential discovery. Her lifelong infatuation with a Serbian musician leads her on a journey orchestrated by Vera, one of the musician’s rumored lovers, promising unfulfilled encounters and revelations.

An Intriguing Satire

“Sorella di Clausura” stars Katia Pascariu, Cendana Trifan, and Miodrag Mladenovic, delivering performances that highlight the film’s parodic approach to romantic dramas. As Mladenovic herself mentions, the film is an “empathetic parody,” weaving tragedy with the satire of idealized love and devotion. Stela’s realization that her idol is more concerned with wealth than artistry echoes a broader commentary on the intersection of sexual and economic power.

Set for its world premiere in the International Competition section of the Locarno Film Festival, “Sorella di Clausura” is anticipated to resonate with audiences and distributors looking for fresh, original voices in cinema. The film stands as a testament to Mladenovic’s innovative storytelling and her ability to infuse humor and poignancy into complex narratives.