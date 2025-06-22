Paris Hilton Acquires Mark Wahlberg’s $63M Mansion After Fire Loss

Paris Hilton has taken a significant step in rebuilding her life after the devastating loss of her Malibu home to wildfires. The media personality has acquired a new mansion in Beverly Hills, previously owned by actor Mark Wahlberg. This purchase, amounting to $63 million, marks a fresh start for Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum. The acquisition highlights Hilton’s resilience and determination to move forward after such a personal tragedy.

A Lavish New Beginning

Paris Hilton’s new residence, the former estate of Mark Wahlberg, is nestled in the prestigious Beverly Hills area. Spanning 30,500 square feet, the mansion is set on a sprawling six-acre property. With 12 bedrooms, it offers ample space for comfort and luxury. The estate boasts impressive features, including a five-hole golf course with a driving range, a sports court, a skate park, and a wine-and-cigar cellar. In 2023, Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, initially acquired the property, making it a notable choice for Hilton’s new home.

A Heartfelt Reflection on Loss

The purchase of this mansion follows the heartbreaking loss of Hilton’s Malibu home to wildfires in January. The emotional impact of this experience was shared by Hilton on Instagram, where she expressed the pain of watching her home burn. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote. The home held treasured memories, from her son Phoenix taking his first steps to countless family moments with her husband, Carter Reum.

Despite the overwhelming loss, Hilton emphasized gratitude for her family’s safety. She extended her heartfelt sympathy to other families affected by the wildfires, stating, “My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses.”

Supporting Wildfire Relief Efforts

In response to the disaster, Paris Hilton actively contributed to wildfire relief efforts. Through her nonprofit organization, 11:11 Media Impact, she successfully raised $800,000 to support those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. Hilton’s efforts underscore her commitment to helping others while rebuilding her own life and creating new memories in her luxurious Beverly Hills mansion.