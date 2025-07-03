Paige DeSorbo’s Top Color Wow Choice in 2025 Prime Deals

Paige DeSorbo, known for her style on Summer House, is adding her voice to the buzz around the Color Wow Dream Coat as part of the Early Amazon Prime 2025 Sale. This iconic hair product, beloved by celebrities and beauty enthusiasts alike, is catching more attention with its timely discount. As shoppers gear up for the sales event, DeSorbo’s endorsement underscores the product’s reputation for delivering sleek, frizz-free hair, a feature that many seek during the summer months.

Why Color Wow Dream Coat Stands Out

The Color Wow Dream Coat has become a staple for those looking to maintain smooth, shiny hair. Its groundbreaking formula transforms frizzy locks into a glossy mane, thanks in part to its heat-activated properties. This is especially advantageous in humid conditions, making it a beauty essential during warmer seasons.

Renowned for its ability to waterproof hair and block humidity, it has become the go-to for celebrities and influencers. Paige DeSorbo, from Summer House, is the latest to laud its benefits, joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams in praising its anti-frizz capabilities.

Celebrity Endorsements Boost Appeal

Celebrity endorsements have long played a crucial role in boosting product appeal, and the Color Wow Dream Coat is no exception. Kyle Richards highlighted its ability to control flyaways and impart a silky shine. Meanwhile, Tayshia Adams emphasized its effectiveness during the summer, crediting its heat activation for maintaining her hair’s luster.

Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules also swears by the product, adding more weight to its status as a cult favorite. With such impressive endorsements, it’s no surprise that the Dream Coat remains a top choice for achieving salon-quality hair at home.

Early Access to Prime Day Savings

The good news for beauty enthusiasts is that there is no need to wait until the official Prime Day on July 8 to snag this coveted hair product. The Color Wow Dream Coat is available now at a discounted rate, allowing shoppers to experience its transformative effects ahead of the sale rush.

Take advantage of these early Prime Day savings to add the Color Wow Dream Coat to your beauty regimen. With endorsements from beloved celebrities and a formula designed for all hair types, it’s a steal worth investing in. Happy shopping!