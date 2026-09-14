Olivia Wilde Embraces Bold Self-Expression Without Apologies

Olivia Wilde, though she admits to knowing little about farming, recently engaged in a conversation with a friend that led her to reflect on the concept of fallowing. As she describes it, fallowing involves farmers taking a year off to rejuvenate their soil, allowing it to regain its nutrients. “I heard him describe the artistic need to give the crops some time off and let everything rejuvenate,” Wilde shares. “After what I went through, I could have just jumped right back into the ring. But I took some time to turn the soil over.”

Clearly, this time away from the spotlight has borne fruit, marking 2026 as a remarkable year for her artistic endeavors. It began at Sundance in January, where Wilde premiered not one but two projects exploring the themes of love, sex, and the complexities of modern relationships. The first, I Want Your Sex, directed by cult filmmaker Gregg Araki, features Wilde as a performance artist embroiled in a BDSM affair with her much younger assistant, played by Cooper Hoffman. The second, The Invite, is a remake of the 2020 Spanish film The People Upstairs, which unfolds during a dinner party that swiftly spirals out of control. Wilde directed this comedy of manners and shares the screen with notable co-stars Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton.

Both films were released in July, heralding Wilde’s triumphant return. More importantly, they signify a personal revival for her. Wilde has navigated several public relations challenges, including a tumultuous divorce and persistent scrutiny regarding her relationship with Harry Styles, not to mention rumors surrounding her second feature, Don’t Worry Darling. Yet she has successfully emerged with a compelling array of work. “What you’re potentially sensing onscreen in both these roles is a true lack of fucks given,” Wilde states with a laugh. “The kind of vulnerability needed for The Invite in particular wouldn’t have been possible if I hadn’t been knocked on my ass.”

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Wilde had not seen the original film prior to working on The Invite. The script had been presented to her by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, who were tasked with adapting it for English audiences. After a year of self-discovery through travel, reading, and reflection, Wilde initially harbored doubts about returning to acting. However, she agreed to appear in an episode of The Studio, a comedy created by her friend Seth Rogen, and soon after, she signed on for Araki’s film. These roles helped alleviate the self-consciousness she had felt in front of the camera.

Despite her roles in both projects, Wilde initially aimed to direct The Invite rather than act in it. She viewed this as a chance to fulfill several aspirations from her filmmaking bucket list, such as shooting on 35mm film and creating a tightly rehearsed environment akin to Sidney Lumet’s style.

Quickly assembling a cast, she reached out to Rogen for the role of Joe, a sharp-tongued former musician married to Angela, while Edward Norton readily accepted the part of the eccentric neighbor, Hawk. Having long considered Penélope Cruz to be an exceptional comedian, Wilde envisioned her as Piña, Hawk’s therapist wife. The final role of Angela presented more challenges. When the initial actress stepped down, Wilde proposed various replacements before being gently nudged by Rogen and Norton to take on the part herself, which they believed suited her perfectly.

“It was sort of my ‘Fuck you’ to every time I felt I’d been forced to be an object of desire.”

Wilde’s eventual agreement to undertake dual roles has proven beneficial. “I felt … unlocked,” she expresses. The character of Angela, an uptight urbanite seeking to impress her uninhibited neighbors, unexpectedly became a channel for personal expression. “It was sort of my ‘Fuck you’ to every time I felt I’d been forced to be an object of desire,” she reflects. The dual burden of acting and directing allowed her to remain in tune with the energy of the performances, subsequently guiding the project toward the right path.

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Assuming the role of Angela allowed Wilde to create a deeply personal narrative. She and her collaborators engaged in extensive workshops prior to filming, sharing personal stories, fears, and insights on what constitutes a healthy long-term relationship. This collaborative process dramatically transformed The Invite, making it feel more authentic and original rather than merely a remake.

The film garnered acclaim at Sundance, receiving a standing ovation and sparking a competitive bidding war that culminated in A24 acquiring it for $12 million. Wilde advocated for a theatrical release, believing that the film’s candid and humorous takes on topics like midlife crises and sexual exploration would resonate better in a communal setting. Her instincts were validated when The Invite emerged as a sleeper hit in theaters. “Sharing those conversations in a public forum is something that we still feel a little bit nervous about,” she remarks. “But the nerves are what make it fun.”

Regardless of how successful The Invite might have been, it has undeniably revitalized Wilde’s career. Currently, she is preparing for her next film in London, though she’s keeping details under wraps. “It’s a comedy,” she reveals, “and it reflects where I’m at now in my life as I shift into what feels like a second or maybe third act.”

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