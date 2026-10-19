Olivia Rodrigo's 'Expectations' Video: Artists Respond to AI Claims

In a vibrant display of creativity, Olivia Rodrigo recently released a music video for the remix of “Expectations,” featuring Chappell Roan. Despite some viewers speculating that artificial intelligence played a role in the video’s creation, behind-the-scenes footage shared by graphic designer Jack Harrison and Rodrigo’s official fan account suggests otherwise. The video is characterized by unique hand-drawn 2D and 3D animations as well as analog treatments, with no apparent use of AI.

Debunking AI Speculations

The origin of the AI allegations can be traced back to a specific scene around the three-minute mark, where various retro logos and animated sequences featuring Rodrigo and Roan appear on screen. Observers noted inconsistencies in the visuals, particularly concerning the positioning of their fingers, leading to suspicions of generative-AI involvement.

Behind the Creative Process

Further clarifying the video’s creation, posts from @LiviesHQ, Rodrigo’s fan account, featured drafts, 3D animation recordings, and more, showcasing the design workflow. Jack Harrison spearheaded the analog treatment for “Expectations,” lending the video its nostalgic lo-fi aesthetic. The art team intricately combined 2D and 3D software, transferring the designs onto a Windows Vista PC before capturing the animations via a high-resolution camera pointed at the computer screen.

A Nostalgic Theme

The “Expectations” music video takes a playful spin on classic game shows such as The Price Is Right, Jeopardy!, and Wheel of Fortune. The video is packed with memorable cameos, including David Byrne as a game show host, drag queen Aquaria, and punk duo the Venus Twins, who participated in a spoof titled “Sister Squabble” reminiscent of Family Feud.

Rodrigo’s Stance on AI