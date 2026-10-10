Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Celebrate Arrival of Second Baby

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have officially upgraded their family dynamic, now playing “two-on-two” with the recent addition of their second child. As the couple navigates life as parents, they have also celebrated significant milestones, including the first birthday of their daughter, Colette.

Welcoming Baby No. 2

In a heartwarming update, Culpo announced the birth of her and McCaffrey’s second child, a son named Roman Augustus McCaffrey. The exciting news was shared through an Instagram post on October 10, 2026, where Culpo included adorable family photos and revealed the new arrival’s birth date: September 29, 2026.

The couple’s daughter, Colette, who is 14 months old, was featured in several photos with her new baby brother. The images captured the warmth and joy of their growing family, offering fans a glimpse into their life post-expansion.

Preparing for Roman’s Arrival

Prior to Roman’s birth, Culpo was proactive in organizing her birth plan. She had previously discussed her choice to have a C-section, given her experience with Colette’s delivery in July 2025. In a TikTok video, she explained, “The plan is I’m having a C-section because I had a C-section in July last year. So having a VBAC [Vaginal Birth After Cesarean] wasn’t an option.”