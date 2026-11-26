Following a recent visit to a pro-Palestine charity pop-up, Noah Schnapp, the star of Stranger Things, has found himself at the center of renewed discussions surrounding his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The actor’s previous comments on the matter had drawn criticism, particularly after the attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023. Schnapp was seen with friends displaying signs that stated, “Zionism is sexy.” In a TikTok video, he later clarified that his “thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued,” expressing his desire for peace, safety, and security for all innocent individuals affected by the ongoing conflict.

Charity Pop-Up and Reactions

This week, Schnapp made headlines again when skin and hair brand Delhicious released a video of him attending their pop-up in London. This event was in partnership with the charity Choose Love, which is dedicated to supporting refugees and displaced individuals globally. The actor is currently in London for his performance in the stage show Affluenza.

The video shared by Delhicious showed Schnapp interacting with attendees at the pop-up, accompanied by an overlay reading: “When the actor from Stranger Things randomly walks into your London pop-up with a pro-Palestinian charity but the trumpets are getting louder.” Delhicious expressed on social media that they initially did not recognize him but were delighted to engage in enlightening discussions about the charity and its mission.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Despite the charitable intentions, reactions on social media have been mixed. Some users criticized Schnapp, suggesting that his appearance was a public relations move to rehabilitate his image. Comments included sentiments like, “LMAO not the PR move. Bro knows he’s over,” and “Bro trying to save his career.”

Conversely, many defenders have praised Schnapp for showing growth and engaging positively with the cause. One user remarked, “Let people grow? Why are people made he’s doing something good? This helps people.” Another added, “Maybe he was freshly 20 years old when he said it? If he’s educated himself and changed his views… isn’t that the goal for society?”

Conversations About Growth and Understanding

In his earlier statements, Schnapp emphasized the importance of having open discussions with friends from Palestinian backgrounds. “I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot,” he said. He expressed a desire for peace, highlighting that everyone hopes for the safe return of innocent people affected by the conflict.

Schnapp had previously issued a statement on Instagram post the October 7 attacks, stating, “I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead, we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence.”

Recent Contributions and Support

Adding to his recent focus on humanitarian efforts, Schnapp reportedly donated $20,000 to Karam Fathi, a 21-year-old nurse from Gaza looking to continue his education in the UK. This donation aligns with Schnapp’s expressed commitment to supporting those affected by the conflict. Screenshots shared on Reddit show Schnapp commenting on one of Fathi’s posts with a simple, “Done,” and a friendly “See you in the UK my friend.”

As the discourse around his actions continues, one thing remains clear: Schnapp’s journey reflects a complex interplay of celebrity influence, personal growth, and the imperative of empathy in times of conflict.