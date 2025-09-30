Nicole Kidman Flaunts Wedding Band Amid Keith Urban Separation

Amid rumors of a split, Nicole Kidman continues to wear her wedding ring, sparking curiosity about her relationship with Keith Urban. The actress was recently photographed with her ring on, despite news of their separation after 19 years together. This gesture has left fans wondering about the true status of their marriage.

Public Appearance Amid Speculation

Nicole Kidman was seen wearing her engagement ring just days before news broke about her separation from Keith Urban. The “Big Little Lies” star attended the Clé de Peau Beauté: The Key To Radiance Is You event in Los Angeles on September 25. She accessorized her elegant black column dress with a gold necklace, bracelet, and her original wedding band. This choice of jewelry drew attention, as her marital status was under scrutiny.

The Symbolic Ring

During the event, Kidman prominently displayed her left hand, allowing photographers to capture her ring finger adorned with a significant rock. While she switched to an emerald-cut diamond set in platinum around 2016, she continues to own the original $50,000 vintage Cartier infinity band. Featuring three large diamonds surrounded by smaller jewels, this piece has sentimental value linked to her marriage with Urban.

Family Ties

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. With their family life in public view, the couple’s relationship has been a topic of interest. Kidman’s choice to wear her wedding ring amid talks of separation adds another layer to their complex narrative, prompting speculation about the couple’s future.

As the days pass, fans and observers remain keen on any updates about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who have long been admired as a power couple. Regardless of the status of their union, Kidman’s decision to wear her wedding band speaks volumes, keeping people guessing about the nature of their relationship.