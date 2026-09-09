Nicolas Cage’s Malibu Home Sinks Due to Coastal Erosion

A massive sinkhole has severely damaged an oceanfront mansion in Malibu, California, reportedly owned by Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning amid ongoing coastal erosion concerns.

Emergency Response to the Sinkhole

Fire officials reported that crews were dispatched to the residence, located in the 31600 block of Sea Level Drive, at approximately 5:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspected gas main break. Upon arrival, they discovered that the erosion had compromised the ground beneath Cage’s driveway, causing it to collapse.

Utility Disruptions and Safety Measures

The erosion damaged both a water line and a gas line, prompting the Southern California Gas Company to shut off gas service to the area on Tuesday morning. In a statement, the City of Malibu noted, “The City’s Building Safety Division and Southern California Gas Company are working to assess the situation.” They indicated that five adjacent homes had been red-tagged, prohibiting entry while safety assessments continued.

As the situation unfolded, an evacuation order was issued for the affected properties to ensure resident safety.

Impact of Hurricane Marie

The sinkhole has been attributed to the extreme weather conditions caused by the remnants of Hurricane Marie, which recently brought high surf and flooding to Southern California.

Background on Cage’s Malibu Property

Cage’s Malibu home, which features four levels and spans nearly 4,000 square feet, was purchased in 2024 for $10.5 million, according to a report by The New York Times. At the time of publication, The Hollywood Reporter attempted to contact Cage’s representative but had not received a response. This aerial view shows a sinkhole on a street and driveway of a seaside home affected by large swells produced by Hurricane Marie in Malibu on Sept. 8, 2026.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images

