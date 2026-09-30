Nicolas Cage Critiques Marvel as a 'Glorified WWE' Show

Nicolas Cage has stirred up conversation with his recent remarks about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) during an appearance at Fan Expo Dallas. His critique, which compared the MCU to a “well-funded and glorified WWE,” has attracted both agreement and skepticism on social media, especially considering Cage’s own history with superhero roles.

Cage’s Perspective on Superhero Films

Speaking with warmth, Cage expressed his thoughts, saying, “I do say this with love. When I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight — let’s face it, it’s all cutting to the fight — it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE.” His comments invite a reevaluation of the superhero genre, particularly in light of its evolving portrayal of characters.

Cage’s Superhero Legacy

Although Cage is not currently part of the MCU, he recently played the lead in Sony’s “Spider-Noir.” This series, however, was canceled after just one season comprising eight episodes. Cage is no stranger to the superhero world, having previously portrayed Ghost Rider in two films, “Ghost Rider” (2007) and “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” (2012). Interestingly, Ghost Rider is set to re-enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a new version directed by Shawn Levy scheduled for release on July 28, 2028.

Insight into “Spider-Noir”

Cage’s “Spider-Noir” series is inspired by the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man Noir. Adapted for television by Oren Uziel, the show is set during the Great Depression and features Cage as Ben Reilly, a private investigator navigating personal loss while serving as the city’s sole superhero. Before the show premiered, Cage revealed to Variety that he was drawn to the project not simply for its superhero elements, but for its black-and-white aesthetic reminiscent of classic film noir.

The Challenge of a New Role