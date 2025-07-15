Nicholas Hoult’s Bold Lex Luthor Makeover Captivates Hollywood

Nicholas Hoult’s transformation on the red carpet is generating buzz as his Lex Luthor-inspired looks reinvent his fashion identity. With a fresh style strategy during the “Superman” press tour, Hoult’s not just turning heads but redefining his image in Hollywood. This sartorial shift, influenced by his role and crafted by stylist Jason Bolden, has breathed new life into how audiences perceive him.

Breaking the Mold

Traditionally, superhero fashion discussions focus on costumes and iconic looks. However, Nicholas Hoult has broken away from these norms, becoming the center of attention off-camera with his bold choices. On the “Superman” press tour, featuring David Corenswet in the title role, Hoult’s transformation into the villain Lex Luthor was only part of the story. His red carpet ensembles, distinct from his film character’s severe presentation, have captivated fans and fashion pundits alike.

A Style Evolution

Fans on social media have been quick to praise Hoult for his daring style evolution. One user on X highlighted a dark brown Prada ensemble and bleach blonde hair, noting, “Nicholas Hoult is absolutely killing it on this press tour.” His fashion choices, from black leather pants with pinstripes to a classic Burberry bomber, are not just stylish but redefine his off-duty persona, drawing comparisons to fashion-forward peers.

The Viral Impact

Hoult’s notable presence at a New York event, sporting Celine jeans and a creatively tied sweater, became a viral sensation. This look, showcasing his “Superman” physique, not only displayed his sartorial prowess but was humorously imitated by co-star David Corenswet. This shift in style has not gone unnoticed, with industry insiders and fans alike seeing Hoult in a new light.

The Mastermind Behind the Transformation

Jason Bolden, the stylist behind Hoult’s red carpet reinvention, has been pivotal in this transformation. Working with Hoult for a brief three months, Bolden elevates the actor’s natural sophistication with a modern twist. “Nicholas is witty, but don’t forget he was a model,” Bolden noted, emphasizing Hoult’s blend of British sophistication and contemporary style. This collaboration has been seamless, with Hoult embracing every bold choice.

Bolden’s influence also led to the viral sweater moment. Initially meant to be worn differently, the sweater became a testament to comfort and authenticity, resonating widely. “It’s about partnership,” Bolden stated, explaining his approach of enhancing but respecting the celebrity’s identity, an ethos he applies to all his high-profile clients.

Nicholas Hoult’s red carpet reinvention is a testament to the power of style in shaping public perception. As Hollywood increasingly appreciates his unique fashion journey, he proves that sartorial innovation extends beyond the screen, with his Lex Luthor-inspired looks positioning him as a fashion icon in his own right.