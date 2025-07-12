David Corenswet’s Shocking Injury Filming Superman Flying Scene

David Corenswet, the newest actor to don the iconic cape, recently opened up about one of the unexpected challenges he faced on the set of James Gunn‘s “Superman.” During an electrifying flying scene, Corenswet experienced a rather painful mishap resulting in what he describes as the “wildest bruise” he’s ever had. This humorous yet revealing anecdote gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the physical demands of becoming the Man of Steel.

Behind the Scenes: An Epic Flying Scene Gone Awry

Even superheroes aren’t invincible to mishaps. In a candid moment on Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector Test,” David Corenswet recalled a particular incident where a flying scene took an uncomfortable turn. While strapped into a harness for a high-intensity shot, Corenswet recounted acquiring a bruise on his “right testicle.” The scene, intended to be a dramatic moment in the film’s trailer, showed Corenswet breaking through glass and soaring through the air. However, the first take quickly shifted from epic to painful. “It’s this wonderful epic moment… and then just, ‘My testicle!’” he shared with amusement.

Camaraderie and Comic Relief

Corenswet’s co-star, Nicholas Hoult, couldn’t resist the opportunity for some light-hearted banter during the interview. Laughing, Hoult teased, “I want to ask you more questions about your testicles, but I don’t know where to go that’s appropriate.” The camaraderie between the actors adds a charming layer to their portrayal of the iconic rivals, Superman and Lex Luthor, in “Superman.”

A Stellar Cast Takes on Iconic Roles

James Gunn’s “Superman” boasts an impressive lineup, with Corenswet and Hoult leading as Superman and Lex Luthor. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, among others. This new iteration has fans eagerly anticipating fresh dynamics and storytelling as part of Warner Bros.’ revamped DC Universe.

A Refreshing Approach to the Superhero Genre

The film has been praised for its return to classic superhero filmmaking. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman lauded it as a “smart play” by Gunn, known for his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy.” He wrote, “Gunn’s exuberant and popping reboot… is out to reset not just one studio’s fortunes but the very idea of what a comic-book movie is.” This fresh take aims to revitalize the audience’s love for superhero narratives.

James Gunn’s “Superman” is currently thrilling audiences in theaters, offering a blend of the spectacular and the unexpected, much like David Corenswet’s memorable on-set story.