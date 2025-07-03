Why David Corenswet Surpassed Nicholas Hoult for Superman Role

The anticipation surrounding James Gunn‘s “Superman” is palpable as it hits theaters with David Corenswet donning the iconic cape. Originally, Nicholas Hoult aimed to play Superman himself but found his destiny intertwined with the role of Lex Luthor instead. In a revealing conversation with “Jake’s Takes,” Gunn sheds light on the casting considerations that guided Hoult’s transition from hero hopeful to notorious villain. The key factor? Chemistry and performance dynamics.

The Casting Decision

James Gunn highlighted the intricate process of casting, emphasizing the importance of finding the right fit for each role. “A lot of time casting is finding the right person for the right role,” Gunn explained. Despite recognizing Hoult’s talent, Gunn noted that Hoult simply did not align with his vision for Superman. “Most people [auditioning for Superman] weren’t doing anything wrong… He’s a great actor…but he just didn’t fit the role.”

Dynamics and Chemistry

Gunn elaborated on the chemistry tests conducted for key roles, such as Lois and Clark. Mixing actors to ensure authentic on-screen relationships was crucial. “As much as you can transform yourself as a person, Nicholas is just more controlled,” Gunn remarked. This control led to Hoult’s “really good chemistry” with another Lois Lane contender, contrasting with Corenswet’s more “loose” performance, which paired well with Rachel Brosnahan’s controlled portrayal of Lois.

The Perfect Lex Luthor

This orchestrated dynamic explains Hoult’s ultimate casting as Lex Luthor. Gunn envisioned a balanced contrast where Hoult’s controlled acting style would perfectly oppose Corenswet’s more relaxed Superman. Thus, while Hoult missed out on Superman, his ability to embody Lex’s calculated nature proved advantageous.

Embracing Rejection

Nicholas Hoult is no stranger to the challenges of high-stakes auditions. Previously, he auditioned for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” before the role went to Robert Pattinson. Reflecting on such rejections, Hoult told GQ España, “When they tell you for the first time that it’s not you, it’s painful, but then you have to accept it as normality.” He appreciates seeing the final choices perform brilliantly and accepts the rationale behind casting decisions.

Watch Gunn’s full interview with “Jake’s Takes” in the video below.