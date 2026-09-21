Nicholas Cage Stuns Fans with Dramatic Gray Transformation

Nicolas Cage, the beloved star known for his roles in iconic films, has made headlines not only for his cinematic talents but also for his striking new look. Recently unveiled at the opening of George Lucas’ new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, Cage’s transformation left fans and attendees doing a double-take.

A Drastic Hair Transformation

At the star-studded event on September 19, Cage showcased a dramatic shift in his appearance. Gone are his trademark brunette locks; instead, the 62-year-old actor sported a striking gray hairdo complemented by a matching beard. This new look marks a significant change from his previous appearances, including a sighting at the Spider-Noir premiere in May, where his deep brown hair and smooth face were on display.

Stylish Appearance at the Gala

Accompanying his wife, Riko Shibata, Cage was seen holding hands while they posed on the red carpet. His outfit for the evening featured a stylish patterned blue suit jacket layered over a classic white button-down and black slacks. To complete the ensemble, he donned a pair of matching blackout shades that contrasted sharply with his lighter hair and beard, reinforcing his transformation into a nearly unrecognizable figure.