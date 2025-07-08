Nathan Fillion’s Hilarious Take on His ‘Civilian Pavilion’

Nathan Fillion Jokes About His ‘Civilian Pavilion’ on Jimmy Kimmel

Nathan Fillion recently brought some humor to the spotlight during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” This week, the Canadian actor made light-hearted comments about the unofficial ‘Civilian Pavilion’ in Edmonton named in his honor. As he spoke with guest host Anthony Anderson, Fillion’s wit was on full display, as he jokingly critiqued the parklet’s aesthetics and safety. Fans can certainly appreciate the playful banter surrounding the ‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’, which has become a unique piece of local lore.

The Newest Edmonton Landmark

During the broadcast, Fillion reflected on the now-famous ‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ located on Whyte Avenue, admitting that the parklet isn’t exactly what one might envision for such a namesake.

In a light-hearted exchange, guest host Anderson remarked, “It looks like a bus stop,” to which Fillion couldn’t help but agree, saying, “You’re not wrong, you’re not wrong.” The actor, known for his roles in “Castle” and “The Rookie,” continued to poke fun at the pavilion, suggesting it might not be the safest spot to hang out.

A Tongue-in-Cheek Analysis

Highlighting potential hazards, Fillion quipped, “It’s right up there in the middle of Whyte Avenue.” He added, “It’s actually off the curb too. So it’s in the street. It’s pretty dangerous, pretty dangerous. Really taking your life into your own hands when you enjoy the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion.” His jokes not only entertained the audience but also showcased the actor’s close connection to his hometown.

A Tribute to Community Support

The journey to establishing the ‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ was quite the community effort. Fillion acknowledged that it all started with a radio show campaign led by Sonic 102.9. In 2019, Lauren Hunter, a passionate advocate from the station, initiated a petition to name a park in Edmonton after the actor. Her effort garnered thousands of signatures, gaining endorsements from Fillion’s “Suicide Squad” co-stars, including Margot Robbie.

In 2021, the City of Edmonton announced plans for the pavilion, celebrating its opening with temporary signage at city hall during the launch weekend of “The Suicide Squad.” Just last year, a local business, Vivid Print, went ahead and installed unofficial signage for the ‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ on a newly created parklette, leading to a proud acknowledgment from Fillion on social media.

The humor and camaraderie displayed by Fillion during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” highlight not only the actor’s charm but also his love for the city that celebrates him. The ‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ serves as a reminder of community spirit and the impactful connections that can be forged within it.