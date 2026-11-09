Namaslay Creators Share Bold Journeys of Identity and Rejection

Brothers Kanish and Rish Arhant-Sudhir have fused family connections with artistic expression to create their debut feature film, “Namaslay.” This horror satire offers a compelling examination of yoga’s appropriation in the West, using characters inspired by their own familial heritage, including casting their great aunt to portray their grandmother.

Exploring Cultural Narratives

“Namaslay” serves as an incisive commentary on cultural exploitation and colonial influences, brought to life through the brothers’ deepening relationship with their own grandmother, who inspired the character Paati, played by Usha Krishnan. Rish articulated, “I think it’s because of this relationship between the grandmother and the granddaughter that we’re able to articulate that maybe more sensitively than we had initially.” This perspective shaped their narrative, allowing for a nuanced storytelling approach.

Balancing Humor and Serious Themes

The film blends humor with darker undertones, as Rish explains, “There’s something that’s truly slapstick almost about the whole experience, but then there’s also something beneath that’s kind of sinister.” He points to themes of commodification and cultural extraction as central to the narrative’s fabric. Kanish adds, “An identity is not a story. It’s a part of a character that affects how they interact with a story,” emphasizing the importance of intricate character development beyond stereotypes.

A Collaborative Process

The dynamic between the brothers is evident in their collaborative writing process. Rish notes, “Always trying to entertain each other,” while Kanish elaborates on their workflow, describing how they pass drafts back and forth, bringing their distinct voices together. This synergy fosters organic storytelling, enhancing the film’s authenticity.

Support from Friends and Allies

“Namaslay” not only features family stories but also relies heavily on the support of close friends who took on key roles as department heads. After facing multiple rejections, Rish recalls, “There were a lot of times in this journey where people would just say, ‘You guys can’t do this.’” Their friends’ faith in their vision turned these doubts into possibilities, showcasing a community invested in their success.

A Journey of Perseverance