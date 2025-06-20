Nam Jihyun Surprises Former 4minute Members with Flower Gifts

On June 19, the former leader of 4minute, Nam Jihyun, demonstrated her enduring bonds with fellow group members by sending them beautiful flower bouquets and a cake. This thoughtful gesture highlights the strong connections that remain even after the group’s disbandment and showcases Nam Jihyun’s caring personality. As she continues her journey post-4minute, her act of kindness has resonated with fans and former members alike, reinforcing the sentimental ties shared among the iconic girl group.

A Heartfelt Gesture

Nam Jihyun shared her touching update on Instagram, expressing her joy in delivering the floral arrangements. “I was going to arrange the purple flowers myself but ended up asking a professional. They turned out so beautifully, and it made my day,” she wrote. “These bouquets and cake are for my dear members, who become more beautiful and impressive as time goes by.” Her words convey a deep affection for her former bandmates, emphasizing the importance of their friendship.

Flowers at the Fitness Academy

The accompanying photos showcase multiple stunning flower bouquets set up at the fitness academy that Nam Jihyun currently manages. Among the visuals, Kwon Sohyun was also spotted, seemingly visiting the location to collect the bouquets, highlighting the collaborative spirit within the group. This reunion, albeit symbolic, reflects a warm camaraderie that fans of 4minute cherish.

Throwback Memories

On the same day, Nam Jihyun posted nostalgic throwback photos from her time with 4minute, including a cherished moment with HyunA. This particular post has garnered attention as it quietly addressed past rumors of friction between the two, suggesting that they have moved beyond any misunderstandings. It serves as a reminder that the bonds formed in their early days still hold strong.

Nam Jihyun’s New Chapter

Since debuting as the leader of 4minute in 2009 under Cube Entertainment, Nam Jihyun has transitioned into acting following the group’s disbandment in 2016. However, with a noticeable absence of new acting projects over the last three years, she has announced a shift towards entrepreneurship. This new path signifies her evolution beyond the music industry while maintaining connections with her past, as demonstrated by her thoughtful gift to her former members.

In a world where friendships can fade with time, Nam Jihyun’s recent gesture of sending flowers to her fellow members reinforces the idea that some bonds can withstand the challenges of life and career changes. As she embarks on this new chapter, fans will undoubtedly admire her determination and ongoing affection for her 4minute sisters.