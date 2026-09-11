Muschiettis Celebrate Tim Curry's Lasting Impact on 'It: Derry'

The recent passing of Tim Curry has left an indelible mark on the world of horror and its fans, particularly those connected to the “It” franchise. Over 30 years ago, Curry first brought to life the terrifying character of Pennywise, leaving a legacy that continues to resonate today.

The Tim Curry Legacy

“His legacy is incredible, and we’re very thankful that sometimes our name pops up somewhere close to his,” expressed Barbara Muschietti, co-creator of the prequel series “Welcome to Derry,” in an interview with Variety. “We will continue watching his incredible movies, and he’ll be in our hearts forever.” Curry, who passed away on August 25 at the age of 80 due to coronary artery disease, is remembered not just for his iconic portrayal of Pennywise, but also for his roles in classics like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Annie,” along with his significant musical contributions.

Andy Muschietti, Barbara’s brother and co-creator of “Welcome to Derry,” remarked, “It’s a shame. It’s bitter, but we’ll remember him. We’ll cherish it,” emphasizing the broad impact Curry had on the film industry and the audience.

Reviving Pennywise for a New Generation

The Muschietti siblings reimagined the world of Pennywise with their 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s “It,” featuring Bill Skarsgård as the horror figure. This adaptation met with critical and commercial success, paving the way for a sequel in 2019 titled “It Chapter Two.” Following this, they expanded the franchise further with the HBO prequel series “It: Welcome to Derry.”

Recently renewed for Season 2, the inaugural season of “Welcome to Derry” debuted on HBO Max on October 26, 2025. Set in 1962, the series elaborates on the town’s final conflict with Pennywise before the events of the 2017 film. Season 2 will delve back to 1935, which will pivot around “the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang,” a group of bank robbers who encounter unimaginable horror during their stop in Derry.

Future Developments in the Series

This massacre is one of the interludes highlighted in King’s original novel. Although production has yet to start, Andy Muschietti mentioned that the creative team is currently in the process of casting. “It’s a completely different world with a lot of surprises,” he described the upcoming season. “If you like Season 1, you’re going to like Season 2 even more.”

Crafting a New Experience

“It: Welcome to Derry” was conceived for television with contributions from the Muschiettis and Jason Fuchs, who was also involved in the latest film adaptations. They have planned to tell the overarching story across three seasons, each reflecting a different cycle of Pennywise in 1962, 1935, and 1908.

The Muschiettis attended the opening night of an immersive experience of “It” at the Cosm in Los Angeles, which transforms the film into a shared-reality adventure. “It feels great,” Andy said about revisiting “It” in such a unique way. “Let alone having the opportunity to show the movie again to a big audience, which is a golden opportunity because most filmmakers don’t have the chance. But these guys created something very special.”

“It” at the Cosm is currently available at select locations, with Barbara expressing hope that this initiative will eventually extend to other cities across the nation. “Anything to bring people to the theaters,” she remarked, “which is what we make movies for.”