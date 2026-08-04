Monica Barbaro Shares Eye-Opening Relationship Red Flags

In a surprising turn of events, fans were alerted to the romance between actor Andrew Garfield and spiritual mentor Dr. Kate Tomas after they were spotted on an apparent double date with musicians Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in March 2024. Their budding relationship sparked interest in tabloids and social media alike.

Kate’s Reflections on Love and Public Scrutiny

In June 2024, during an episode of her podcast The Friday Emails, Kate shared insights about her personal life. “I am in a new relationship,” she stated, admitting, “and I’m in love and I’m really happy.” Despite her happiness, she voiced frustrations over how the media often eclipses women’s achievements with their romantic involvements.

Challenging Media Attention

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times in July 2024, Kate expressed discontent at the media’s focus on her romance with the Oscar-nominated actor. “It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” she remarked. “I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow,” she added, highlighting her desire for recognition beyond her connections.

Facing Misogyny in the Spotlight

Addressing the scrutiny that often accompanies dating in the public eye, Kate pointed to the “misogynistic nature of that interest.” She criticized the media’s tendency to focus on women’s appearances and actions through a critical lens. “Photographers will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst,” she explained, shedding light on the pressures and judgments that women face.

A Short-Lived Romance