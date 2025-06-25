Modern Enchantment: The Sphere’s Role in ‘Wizard of Oz’ Soundtrack

Sphere Studios has achieved the extraordinary by transforming the soundtrack of the classic 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz, for its ultra-modern entertainment venue in Las Vegas. This ambitious endeavor not only revives the beloved musical’s audio but also adapts it to suit one of the most advanced audio systems worldwide. By carefully maintaining the original’s essence while employing state-of-the-art technology, the studio achieved a modern masterpiece.

The Magic of Audio Transformation

Turning The Wizard of Oz into a modern auditory spectacle at Sphere is no small task. The original mono soundtrack from 1939, recorded with primitive technology, presented significant challenges. As Paul Freeman, Principal Audio Artist at Sphere Studios, explains, “Obviously we’re not going to do a 1939 optical audio track in the venue.” Instead, they opted for a sophisticated approach, avoiding artificial recreations and maintaining the integrity of the original vocals and dialogue, ensuring audiences hear Judy Garland and the real Munchkins “talking — if there is such a thing.”

Enhancing the Musical Experience

The soundtrack’s original orchestral score was both revered and insufficient for Sphere’s advanced acoustic environment. To bridge this gap, the team re-recorded the entire score on the same soundstage as the 1939 original. Julianne Jordan supervised this process, with David Newman conducting, aiming to replicate the vintage performance techniques that defined the original film’s music. This dedication to authenticity ensures that “from a performance standpoint, it sounds right,” Freeman affirms.

Innovative Sound Engineering

Sphere Studios employed cutting-edge sound techniques to ensure an immersive experience, creating what Freeman calls “a hug of sound.” Using modern microphones and sophisticated recording methods, the team captured every nuance of the score in 7.1.4 “stems.” This meticulous approach allows for creative flexibility, enabling specific musical elements to interact dynamically with the film’s visuals, such as matching the violins’ sway with the Tin Man’s movements.

A New Frontier for Film

This endeavor marks a significant milestone in entertainment, as Sphere looks to transform other beloved classics using this groundbreaking approach. Carolyn Blackwood of Sphere Studios sees this as “the next frontier of how we entertain people in a visual medium,” aiming to honor the original material while exploring new artistic boundaries. While the project remains a leap of faith, Blackwood describes it as “pretty epic.”

Freeman’s deep connection with The Wizard of Oz, having seen it countless times since childhood, fuels his confidence in their achievement. He describes their rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as definitive, stating, “It’s what it should be.” By preserving even the original’s audio imperfections, they maintain the film’s authenticity, ensuring it still sounds unmistakably like the cherished classic.