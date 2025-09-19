Miley Cyrus Teams Up with Fleetwood Mac Icons for ‘Secrets’

Miley Cyrus is making waves with her latest single, “Secrets,” a collaboration that brings legends Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham into the fold. This unexpected yet thrilling partnership is part of the deluxe edition of her album “Something Beautiful“, stirring excitement among fans and music enthusiasts alike. With the keyword “Miley Cyrus Enlists Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham for ‘Secrets’,” this notable release showcases her artistic evolution and ability to bridge different musical eras.

Miley Cyrus Enlists Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham for ‘Secrets’

The rumors have been confirmed: Miley Cyrus has officially unveiled “Secrets,” featuring the iconic musicians Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham. The track is included in the deluxe version of her album “Something Beautiful,” available now. In the song, Cyrus croons, “Secrets/I want to keep your secrets,” blending her voice seamlessly with the legendary rhythm section. Her lyrics evoke imagery of sunlight in shadows and footsteps on grass, creating a hauntingly beautiful narrative.

The Story Behind “Secrets”

Cyrus shared on Instagram that “Secrets” was penned as a heartfelt gesture for someone she cherished but temporarily lost. “This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved,” she explained. “In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music. This song is for my dad.” The personal nature of the track is deeply felt, and Cyrus credits the collaboration for its unique magic.

A Gift from Daughter to Father

News of the captivating collaboration surfaced in late August, when Billy Ray Cyrus shared a snippet on Instagram, revealing its intimate origins. “For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called ‘Secrets’ and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it!” he expressed, highlighting not only the familial bond but also the impressive musical alliance.

Miley’s Fleetwood Fascination

This isn’t Miley Cyrus’ first foray into the world of Fleetwood Mac. In 2020, she released “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix),” a creative blend of her hit “Midnight Sky” with Stevie Nicks’ iconic “Edge of Seventeen.” Her admiration for the band and its members is evident, creating a bridge between classic and contemporary rock music.

“Secrets” is one of the two bonus tracks on the “Something Beautiful” deluxe edition, alongside “Lockdown” with David Byrne. The original album, released in late May, received critical acclaim, landing on Rolling Stone’s Best Albums list for 2025. “All 13 songs have a special place in my heart,” Cyrus shared, reflecting on the project’s significance.

Looking Ahead: Miley’s Future Plans

Though touring isn’t on her immediate agenda, Miley Cyrus has teased exciting plans for the upcoming 20th anniversary of “Hannah Montana” in March 2026. She expressed her sentiments to SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio: “Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of … this me.” The sense of nostalgia and reflection involved in revisiting her past adds another layer to her ongoing artistic journey.

Reflecting on her past, she noted, “It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed.” Yet, she has since managed to craft an individual identity that resonates across generations, promising exciting commemorations for fans old and new.