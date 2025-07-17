Watch Miley Cyrus Unveil ‘Something Beautiful’ Online Now

Miley Cyrus continues to captivate audiences with her creative endeavors, and her latest project has fans buzzing with excitement. The pop icon has recently released a companion film to her acclaimed album, Something Beautiful. Featuring the full album’s tracklist, this visual masterpiece is now available for streaming online, giving viewers a new way to experience her music. If you’re eager to catch Miley Cyrus’s new film online, here’s everything you need to know about accessing Something Beautiful from home.

Where to Watch Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

The Something Beautiful film, initially released in theaters, has made its way to streaming platforms. Fans can now enjoy it on Hulu, where it showcases all 13 tracks from the album. This includes popular singles like “Easy Lover,” “End of the World,” and “More to Lose.” For those who haven’t subscribed yet, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for its streaming service, allowing you to watch the film at no cost for the trial period.

About the Film: A Unique Experience

Described as a “one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy,” this visual album allows fans to immerse themselves in Miley Cyrus’s artistic vision. Available across all of Hulu’s subscription plans, the film presents a seamless blend of powerful visuals and music that define Something Beautiful. After the trial, Hulu’s subscription plans start at $9.99 per month, continuing access to their wide array of content.

An Ambitious and Introspective Album

Rolling Stone commented on Cyrus’s ambitious approach, describing Something Beautiful as her most introspective work yet. Building on the success of her previous album, Endless Summer Vacation, this latest project includes collaborations with talents like Brittany Howard and Naomi Campbell. Rob Sheffield from Rolling Stone noted, “She’s got loftier goals for this one, calling it ‘a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.’”

Coming to Disney+

The journey for Something Beautiful doesn’t end with Hulu. The film is also set to make its debut on Disney+ later in July. Miley Cyrus expressed her excitement online, saying, “These 13 songs and visuals have been my universe and I’m beyond proud to share them with you on a platform that shaped so much of my story.”

Miley’s Emotional Milestone

This summer has marked another significant milestone for Cyrus, as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Celebrating this honor, she shared a clip of visuals from Something Beautiful, featuring the track “Walk of Fame.” Reflecting on her journey, she wrote on Instagram, “To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream.”

Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic behind Something Beautiful. Whether on Hulu or Disney+, Miley Cyrus’s film offers a captivating exploration of music and visual storytelling. Keep an eye on these platforms for a viewing experience you won’t forget.