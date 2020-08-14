Miley Cyrus Lost Virginity to Liam Hemsworth at 16, She Tells Podcast

Just when you believe Miley Cyrus has said everything regarding her pesonal life, she shared precisely how she lost her virginity to fiance Liam Hemsworth.

Alexandra Cooper has one heck of a tease for her most recent Call Her Daddy podcast dropping on Aug. 14. She spent quality time with her idol, Miley Cyrus, at her Malibu pad, and the vocalist will certainly be spilling some secrets about her virginity. The Slide Away vocalist shared that she didn’t make love up until she was 16, and without stating his name outright, revealed that it was the former spouse Liam Hemsworth, 30, that was her initial.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy,” Miley cooperated a tease that Alex launched through her TikTok on Aug. 13. Miley is still shaking her blonde pseudo-mullet that she debuted on May 20 in the middle of quarantine and looks attractive, putting on intense red lipstick in addition to a diving black storage tank top.

Miley, 27, was clearly describing Liam, 30, that she had an on and off ten-year relationship with after they fall in love while recording the 2010 teenager love The Last Song. She was 16 at the time and later on wed Liam in Dec. 2018, so he would undoubtedly be the person she lost her virginity to. The pair got participated in 2012 after two years of dating, however, separated around August 2013.

Miley had some wild youngster ways and the well known MTV VMAs were twerking she needed to get it out of her system before settling down. She explored the nation behind the success of her album, Bangerz, and relished her purposefully stunning actions. But by the vacations in Dec. 2015, she was back socializing with Liam in his indigenous Australia, and they would quickly be rejoined as a full-on pair. They would get privately involved once again in 2016.

After celebrating marriage at her Nashville house on Dec. 23, 2018, Miley wound up separating from Liam 8 months later on after she was photographed passionately making-out with Brody Jenner‘s ex-spouse Kailtynn Carter, 31, beside a swimming pool in Italy on Aug. 9, 2019. Liam applied for separation a couple of weeks later on, and Miley started dating Australian vocalist Cody Simpson, 23, a couple of months later on in Oct. 2019. They are still with each other…

Miley appears quite fed for her deep dive on Alex’s podcast. The host went down the information of her large enter a collection of pictures with the vocalist — consisting of a few of her sex plaything art collection– to her Instagram on Aug. 13 to reveal the look, creating “CALL HER F**KING DADDY #MIDNIGHT,” in the caption. Miley reacted in the remarks, “Yassssss.” We can’t wait on what other juicy nuggets Miley needs to share when the podcast drops.