Milan 2026 Red Carpet: J.Lo, Naomi Campbell, Dakota Shine

Ciao, Milano! This evening, the iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II transforms into the heart of fashion as it hosts Vogue World 2026: Milan. This grand event celebrates Italy’s immense contributions to the fashion world over the last century.

In contrast to last year’s Hollywood edition, which explored the synergy between fashion and film by converting Paramount Studios into a runway, this fifth installment of Vogue World pays tribute to the human elements in a rapidly digitizing era. The show will take attendees on a journey through time, drawing inspiration from the ornate embellishments of the Renaissance, the transformative impact of the Industrial Revolution, and the future trajectory of Italian fashion houses.

A Star-Studded Affair

As the Galleria runway comes to life, it not only showcases stunning designs but also welcomes a dazzling array of well-dressed guests who will take in the spectacle from the front row. Vogue World 2026: Milan promises star power with an impressive lineup, including surprise guests who are expected to make an appearance on the runway itself.

Red Carpet Arrivals

Join us for live updates on all red carpet arrivals at Vogue World 2026: Milan. The excitement is palpable, and fashionistas worldwide are eager to witness the glamour of the evening unfold.