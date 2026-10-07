Mikey Madison Reveals Why She Avoids Social Media

Mikey Madison, known for her compelling performances, is currently navigating a personal and professional journey that reflects on the complex world of social media. Her latest role as Frances Haugen, the whistleblower who exposed Facebook’s internal documents in 2021, has prompted her to share insights about her own decision to forgo an online presence.

A Personal Choice Away from Social Media

At the world premiere of the upcoming film The Social Reckoning in New York City on October 4, Madison disclosed her long-standing aversion to social media. “It was just a personal choice I made a really long time ago,” she stated in an exclusive interview with E! News. “I’ve never really been on social media.” This decision has allowed her to maintain a different perspective on the digital landscape, potentially aiding her portrayal of Haugen.

The Strength of Frances Haugen

Mikey Madison brings a unique understanding to her role as Haugen, who, alongside reporter Jeff Horwitz—played by Jeremy Allen White in the film—risked much to unveil what have been termed the “Facebook Files.” Reflecting on Haugen’s courage, Madison remarked, “She’s such an incredible woman. I certainly don’t know if I’ve ever been as strong and brave as she has been in her life, but I think that’s something really incredible to strive towards.”