Mike Dirnt Launches Unique Bass Guitars and Apparel on Reverb

Green Day’s bassist, Mike Dirnt, is giving fans a unique opportunity to own a piece of rock history. Starting September 9, Dirnt will be selling an array of his iconic gear, including rare bass guitars—some even set ablaze during performances—alongside clothing he’s worn throughout his impressive three-decade career. The collection is available for preview now on Dirnt’s Reverb shop.

Rare Guitars and Rock Memorabilia

“I’ve found some amazing guitars and basses over the years,” Dirnt stated. “When you’re on tour for a long time, you’re always looking for cool gear. You’re always thinking about what could be on the next record or what do I need to play tonight or what can I find that sparks inspiration.” He believes that each instrument carries its own story, adding, “Once you feel like you’ve gotten the songs or the recording out of it, it’s time to let it go and give it to the next person.”

Among the standout pieces in the collection are several bass guitars set aflame during the Nimrod and Warning tours, when drummer Tré Cool was known for his pyrotechnics. Dirnt reminisced about those performances, stating, “There’d be a 20-foot fire going and my bass and Tré’s kit are burning while Billie’s playing ‘Time of Your Life.’ It was pretty awesome actually.” Mike Dirnt Burned Bass Pair

Courtesy of Reverb



Unique Instruments for Every Fan

If a burned bass isn’t what you’re looking for, the collection also features a broken original Gibson Grabber guitar, which was accidentally smashed by Dirnt and Cool. Mike Dirnt Smashed Grabber

Courtesy of Reverb



The collection also includes two customized Fender Mike Dirnt Signature Precision bass guitars from the American Idiot era, a signed Fender bass used in the production of Nimrod, and a special 1962 Fender Precision bass in Fiesta Red that Dirnt praised for its incredible playability.

Clothing and Charitable Contributions

In addition to instruments, Dirnt is offering various pieces of clothing he has worn onstage and in music videos. Highlights include the leather bomber jacket from the “Wake Me Up When September Ends” video and the security outfit from the “Oh Yeah” visual. There’s also a collection of jackets from the 21st Century Breakdown, American Idiot, and ¡UNO! tours, along with Dickies pants that Dirnt has customized himself. Proceeds from these clothing sales will support charity.