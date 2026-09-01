Mika Abdalla Reveals Exciting Twists in Allie’s Off Campus Season 2

As excitement builds for the second season of the beloved series Off Campus, fans are eager to see how storylines evolve, particularly for Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla. In a recent interview, Abdalla opened up about the emotional journey her character will undertake alongside Dean Di Laurentis, portrayed by Stephen Kalyn.

Allie’s Transformative Journey

In season one, Allie was known for her role as the supportive and vibrant theater major best friend to Hannah Wells, played by Ella Bright. However, Abdalla has revealed that season two will take a different direction. “It’s a lot more emotionally turbulent,” she shared in an interview with Vogue India published on Sept. 1. “So you lose some of that fun, best-friend energy.”

Maintaining Allie’s Essence

Despite the upcoming emotional challenges, Abdalla emphasizes that she is committed to retaining the essence of Allie that fans have come to love. “I check in to ensure I’m hitting important character beats,” the 26-year-old actress explained, “but still incorporating the parts of Allie that people love.”

A Signature Look

One element that will remain consistent is Allie’s signature long curly locks, which happen to be Abdalla’s own hairstyle. “It’s just my haircut,” she revealed, noting that she has had it since moving to Los Angeles. This personal touch adds to the authenticity of the character, making Allie relatable and memorable.