Miia Tervo's You Crazy Thing Celebrates Imperfection and Visibility

Finnish director Miia Tervo draws from deeply personal experiences in her third feature film, “You Crazy Thing.” The film focuses on Aino, a mental health nurse who prepares a performance with her patients for a talent competition, a narrative inspired by Tervo’s own life growing up in Lapland.

Personal Roots of Inspiration

Tervo revealed that her mother dedicated 37 years of her life to working in a mental hospital, in a small village where the only notable structure alongside the hospital was the surrounding forest. “There was a joke that the only thing separating the nurses from the patients were the keys,” Tervo explained in an interview with Variety. She expressed her observation of societal perceptions, noting, “We live in a class-based society, and I could see that my mum wasn’t appreciated for her work. It felt like nobody could see her. But when people were in need, when they felt broken, she was there for them.” This duality of visibility and invisibility is central to the film’s message: “Do we actually see each other?”

An Act of Tribute

In creating “You Crazy Thing,” Tervo aims to honor her mother’s commitment and sacrifices. “It’s crazy that they’re out there saving people while we walk red carpets. That’s why I give her all my awards, too,” she added reflectively, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the often-overlooked contributions of those in the mental health field.

A Diverse Cast and Creative Freedom

Produced by Marko Talli for Yellow Film & TV and co-produced by Paloma Production (Denmark) and Garagefilm International (Sweden), “You Crazy Thing” features a cast led by Pihla Viitala, Adam Pålsson, and Clara Dessau, combining both professional and amateur actors. Tervo’s objective was to provide a nurturing environment where participants could genuinely express themselves. “I wanted to create a safe place where they could be themselves. The best thing about my work is that I can give them the space to shine,” she shared.

Exploring Identity and Love

The narrative also delves into complex themes of identity and love within different socioeconomic contexts. Tervo reflects on her past struggles, stating, “I started thinking about how having or not having money, or having mental health problems in the family, affects identity. If identity is what we think about ourselves, then how does it affect love and loving?” Her exploration questions whether feelings of worthlessness can occur regardless of wealth and the barriers that social hierarchy creates in relationships.

Casting herself into Aino’s complexities, Tervo wants to illustrate that vulnerability is where true connection often lies. “In this society, everyone wants to be seen,” she pointed out. “With Aino, you can be seen in all your glory – whoever you are.” Yet, she cautions that Aino is not portrayed as a flawless character; her journey includes the desire to “be crazy,” highlighting how helping others can sometimes serve as an escape from personal challenges.

Embracing Flaws and Vulnerability

Known for her previous works such as “Aurora” and “The Missile,” Tervo champions the authenticity found in human imperfections. She believes that, “it’s always more interesting to see not the façade we put on but how we are in our secret lives.” Discussing the stigma surrounding mental health, she touches on the importance of acknowledging one’s struggles. “For love to be real, you have to dare to be the mess that you actually are,” she asserted.

A Personal Journey Reflected In Film

With “You Crazy Thing,” Tervo shares her own story as a recovering alcoholic who has faced depression. “I drank because, for a while, it did what nothing else could,” she admitted. Now, with a sense of distance and therapy, she can address these past challenges both personally and artistically.

“Creating a dark yet warm dramedy out of painful incidents, emotions, and experiences makes us wonder about the shame surrounding mental health challenges,” she said, emphasizing the need for societal reflection on these issues. “Depression can be a black sun…but, in a strange way, that black sun can also be an opportunity for change.” Tervo concludes with a note of gratitude: “Now, in the mornings, I sit and don’t ask for anything particular; I just give thanks.”