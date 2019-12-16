Melania Trump’s style since she was young represents a point of interest for those women who admire her and want to get inspired by her style, but as well as for those who are curious about her sense of fashion. Read on!

Melania Trump’s style since she was young had suffered different changes and in this article, we invite you to find out her evolution when it comes to clothing. Today, Melania Trump is more than the First Lady of the United States of America: she is a fashion icon. She always had good taste in clothing and here you can see how she changed over the years.

Melania as a Young Model

Melania Trump’s style since she was young started with her being a model. As we can see, for someone who entered the fashion world, the good taste in clothing was something that came naturally. Melania was a top model for almost a decade and she became a part of the celebrity world by being present at the most important events, most of the time is accompanied by her husband, Donald Trump.

Melania’s Style in the Early 2000s

Prior to that period of time, Melania Trump was famous for her chestnut locks, but in the early 2000s, she made a change in her hair color by dyeing it chocolate brown. She used to wear pale dresses on the red carpet and her makeup was soft. For a glamorous look, she wore shiny dangly earrings and strappy metallic sandals. She also liked to wear trendy clothing like oversized belts and flare jeans. Melania Trump’s style since she was young suffered various changes. She was not afraid to alternate colors, wearing from hot pink to head-to-toe black.

Melania’s Style in the Late 2000s

Melania Trump’s style since she was young cannot be complete without what she decided to wear in the late 2000s. She opted for sleek, dark-colored dresses and businesslike pieces. She used to wear pointy-toed pumps, which were a great option for casual outfits. However, for the red carpet, she wore more colors, for example, satin-colored dresses in everything from teal to purple to bright pink.

As time passed and the new decade began, Melania started to change her style and began to wear conservative outfits like black or white attire. When it comes to shoes, she preferred the Christian Louboutin stilettos – this brand continues to be in her top choices even today.

Melania as the First Lady of the United States of America

Since Donald Trump, Melania’s husband, became the President of the United States of America in 2017, she changed again her style. She began to wear clothes in lighter colors like cream and gold, especially at the inaugural balls. Her style today is influenced by the one she had in the early 2000s. She still likes to wear pale shades at many events and they suit her.

Do you like her outfits? Now that you discovered the Melania Trump style since she was young, will you get inspired by it?