Meghan Markle Introduces Exciting First Rosé from As Ever Brand

Meghan Markle‘s As Ever brand has officially entered the world of wine with the launch of its first-ever rosé, marking an exciting new chapter for the lifestyle brand. As of July 1, this Napa Valley rosé is available for purchase, and the Duchess of Sussex is inviting fans and wine enthusiasts alike to raise a glass in celebration. This debut embodies not only a new product offering but also reflects Meghan’s continued commitment to quality and thoughtful living through her brand, As Ever.

Introducing As Ever’s Napa Valley Rosé

On Tuesday, July 1, Meghan Markle joyfully announced the launch of As Ever’s inaugural alcoholic product—a beautifully crafted Napa Valley rosé. Taking to Instagram, she shared her excitement, stating, “It’s here! Raise a glass to the newest addition to the As Ever family. Our beautiful Napa Valley rosé is now available.” This enthusiastic message resonated with followers, showcasing her passion for the new venture.

Availability and Pricing

Fans eager to try the rosé can now find it on Wine.AsEver.com, with prices starting at $30 per bottle. The wine is available for purchase in several options: sets of three bottles priced at $90, half cases for $159, and full cases at $300. Each offering is designed to enhance summer gatherings, described by the brand as capturing “the essence of celebration, inviting wine lovers to toast all the moments that matter most – both big and small.”

A Bright Future for As Ever

The release of this rosé is just the beginning, as Meghan announced plans for further expansion into the wine industry. A Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine is already in the works, along with additional varietals to follow. The popularity of the rosé has set a positive tone for what’s to come, as past inventory for As Ever often sells out rapidly. After a restock on June 20, which included a variety of lifestyle products, the rosé announcement created significant buzz among consumers.

Significance Behind the Launch Date

The timing of the rosé’s debut holds emotional significance, falling on what would have been Princess Diana‘s 64th birthday. While Meghan has not directly commented on this connection, the date is also meaningful for her relationship with Prince Harry, as Harry reveals in his memoir “Spare” that their initial conversations began on July 1, 2016. This layered significance adds depth to the launch, representing both personal and family milestones.

As Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand debuts its first rosé, it not only highlights a new product but also signifies a pivotal moment for the brand’s evolution in the lifestyle space. The excitement surrounding this launch reflects the potential for further innovative offerings in the future.