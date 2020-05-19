Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green divorced after 10 years of marriage

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are dividing after ten years of a marital relationship. The two stars share three kids. Green validated the information of the split throughout an episode of his podcast, “Context.” “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is cool and special,” claimed the star.

Actor Brian Austin Green has validated that his decade-long marital relationship to starlet Megan Fox mores than.

Following years of conjecture concerning their troubled marital relationship, Green disclosed throughout an episode of his podcast, called “Context,” per Us Weekly, that both are without a doubt dividing. The star additionally assessed pictures of Fox socializing with rap artist Machine Gun Kelly released days before the verification of their split.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family what we have built is cool and special,” claimed Green. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s an unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I don’t want Megan and me to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years, and I don’t want to lose that.”

According to Green, he understood his separated other half hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly, whose actual name is Colson Baker, and asserted that both are simply associated with a platonic relationship and that there is no negative blood in between him and Kelly.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him … Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point,” proceeded the star. “I trust her judgment, and she’s always had excellent judgment. I don’t want people to think she or they are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Though Fox has yet to openly discuss the standing of her marital relationship or relationship with Kelly, a source disclosed to E! News that she’s “excited” concerning the possibility of her newly found connection with Kelly and that both are entailed.

“Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while,” the source claimed. “She is separated from Brian Austin Green, and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about.”