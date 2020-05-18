Matthew Perry is searching for love on online dating

Matthew Perry is supposedly trying to find love via online dating after splitting from Molly Hurwitz previously this month.

The 50-year-old former Friends celebrity is supposed “back on” dating application Raya, simply weeks after his partnership with Molly crumbled.

A source has informed Us Weekly that Matthew is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again.”

The United States website has reported that Matthew had actually removed his Raya account while dating Molly, and now that it is over, he is back on the quest.

It is assumed he began dating Molly in December 2014 after both were seen with each other in a West Hollywood restaurant.

Their partnership was confirmed in January, with some close friends tipping them to make it long-lasting with a stroll down the aisle.

There was some enigma regarding Molly’s motivations, however, with a source informing Us Weekly: “[She is] informing close friends that she is not in it for popularity, but she covertly likes the interest she’s been receiving from their partnership.

“The people she has dated in the past have all remained in the show business.”

There had big hopes for the partnership amongst their close friends, with the source including: “His internal circle has intended to see him calm down for a very long time, particularly Courteney Cox, and they wish him and Molly go the distance.

“Molly prefers nights in his private cinema, watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.”

It has been well recorded in the past that Matthew had actually coped dependencies, and it has been reported that Molly has been an excellent influence on him.

A source stated regarding the 28-year-old: “She brought him to a location where he’s positive and confident.

“Nobody can keep in mind seeing him this happy. He’s got a spring in his step that wasn’t there before…”

Despite sharing a spurting article regarding Matthew on Valentine’s Day this year, their love was not permanently after all, and by the end of April, it was over.