Matthew Lawrence Reveals Sally Field's Nurturing Role on Set

Matthew Lawrence recently reflected on his time filming the beloved 1993 film “Mrs. Doubtfire,” in which he played the son of Robin Williams and Sally Field. The movie follows Williams’ character, Daniel, a father who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to demonstrate his growth to his estranged wife, Miranda, played by Field. Lawrence’s character, along with his on-screen siblings, Lisa Jakub and Mara Wilson, navigates the comedic yet heartfelt tumult of their family dynamics throughout the film.

A Family Unit on Set

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence expressed how the cast members quickly became like a family. He noted the special bond formed on set, particularly with Field and Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed Miranda’s boyfriend. “We really became a family unit on that set,” he shared.

Sally Field: A Motherly Presence

Lawrence recounted that even before rehearsals commenced, the cast took the time to connect, allowing Field to emerge as a mother figure to him. “She kind of really became another mother figure,” he reflected. At just 12 years old during filming, he appreciated Field’s nurturing demeanor, stating, “She was so sweet,” and praised her caring nature. “I don’t know how anybody could have anything bad to say about the lady… She was great,” he added.

Striking the Right Balance

Lawrence highlighted how Field, Williams, and Brosnan navigated the complexities of interacting with a young actor. He noted that they “neither treated me and talked down to me as a child, nor did they overexpose me to the adult world.” The trio achieved a remarkable balance that created “one of those incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” according to Lawrence. “Sally in particular… she was amazing,” he emphasized.

Continuing Connections