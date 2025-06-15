Mass Protests Condemn Trump’s ‘Militarized Birthday Celebration’

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the nation to participate in “No Kings Day,” a mass protest against President Donald Trump’s military-themed birthday celebration. The event, framed as a counter to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade in Washington, D.C., drew significant attention amid political tensions and discussions surrounding presidential authority.

Nationwide Protests

As Trump celebrated his 79th birthday, over 2,000 locations hosted “No Kings Day” protests, voicing opposition to what many saw as an extravagant display of power. These demonstrations were a response to Trump’s recent deployment of National Guard and Marine units during protests in Los Angeles, sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

Despite the use of non-lethal weapons by law enforcement, including on members of the media, about 20,000 individuals marched through downtown Los Angeles. The event featured a striking “Trump in a diaper” balloon reminiscent of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Symbolic Statements and Prominent Voices

In San Francisco, demonstrators at Ocean Beach arranged themselves into a formation that spelled “No King!” when viewed from above. They also displayed an upside-down American flag, symbolizing distress and dissent.

Betsy Williams, a participant at the Gainesville, Florida, protest, expressed concerns about the Trump administration’s perceived erosion of checks and balances. “The way the separation of powers is breaking down is very alarming,” she noted.

In Philadelphia, Rep. Jamie Raskin criticized Trump’s event as “a militarized birthday party” held at taxpayers’ expense. Civil rights advocate Martin Luther King III highlighted the importance of unity, urging Americans to “turn to each other” rather than against one another.

Security Concerns and Challenges

While Washington, D.C., had no official “No Kings” events, anti-war group CODEPINK staged a protest during the military parade. Police involvement was minimal, yet not absent across the nation. In Atlanta, officers used tear gas to disperse crowds approaching a highway, citing “unlawful assembly.”

Tragedy struck in Minnesota, forcing protest cancellations after a deadly shooting involving Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband, and others. Governor Tim Walz urged caution until the suspect was apprehended.

Threats and Arrests

In Austin, a threat against Texas lawmakers prompted an evacuation of the state Capitol. Meanwhile, Nashville saw the arrest of a masked counter-protester armed with a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, though the protest remained largely peaceful. “Everybody else is being chill,” said Kase Cosgrove, a veteran volunteering for safety at the event.

The “No Kings Day” protests underscored deep divisions within the country and the ongoing debates over presidential conduct and authority. As these demonstrations unfolded, they contributed to a broader conversation about the future of American democracy.