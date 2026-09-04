Marta Pozzan Takes the Helm in Bold Dark Comedy ‘Down to Die’

Actress and producer Marta Pozzan is set to make her mark in the film industry with her directorial debut, a dark comedy short entitled “Down to Die.” This exciting new venture showcases Pozzan’s talents not only in front of the camera but also behind it.

The Premise of “Down to Die”

The story revolves around two friends, Maria (played by Pozzan) and Gabriel (Andrew Matarazzo), whose seemingly mundane afternoon at an exclusive members-only club in East Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn. As their conversation unfolds, they delve into profound themes such as aging, ambition, identity, and the ever-present specter of mortality.

A Collaborative Effort

Pozzan directs from her own screenplay, bringing her unique vision to life. The cast features notable performances from Joe Apollonio, known for his role in “Magic Farm,” as Reece, the club’s membership curator, whose strategic interruptions add an intriguing dynamic to the narrative. Lindsey Normington, recognizable from “Anora,” plays Noah, a charming waitress who introduces moments of warmth amidst the unfolding emotional tension.

Exploring Complex Themes

“Down to Die” navigates the complexities of performative success, celebrity obsession, and emotional detachment through its rapid-fire dialogue and uncomfortable comedic scenarios. This exploration is further enhanced by Pozzan’s insightful direction and writing.

Production Team and Background

The project sees Pozzan collaborating with Kaley Ronayne, Nuer Taqa, and Radiance Pictures. It boasts impressive cinematography by Ksusha Genenfeld, known for her work on “Perfect” featuring Julia Fox, while editing is led by Sabrina Greco, recognized for her contributions to “Lockjaw.” The casting has been expertly handled by Kate Geller, who previously worked on “Shiva Baby.”

Pozzan’s Journey in Film

A seasoned name in independent film, Pozzan has spent the past five years contributing to a yve-style.com of projects, some of which premiered at prestigious venues including the Tribeca Film Festival and the Stockholm Film Festival. Her work includes co-producing “Fior Di Latte,” where she collaborated with industry talents such as Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, and Kevin Kline, alongside the producers of the acclaimed “Good Time.” She also worked on “The Dregs” with Emmy nominee Nava Mau.

Representation

To add to her professional network, Pozzan and Apollonio are represented by Untitled Entertainment. Normington is represented by Authentic and Innovative Artists, and Matarazzo is backed by Luber Roklin and Innovative Artists.