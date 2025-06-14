Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann’s Kids Shine on Red Carpet

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann recently made a memorable appearance at the Tribeca Festival, accompanied by their three children, August, Amaya, and Andrew. The family, known for their private lifestyle, stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of My Mom Jayne, a documentary with deep personal ties to Hargitay. The event was not only a rare family outing but also an exploration of Mariska’s connection to her mother, the legendary Jayne Mansfield.

A Glamorous Red Carpet Moment

The red carpet at Carnegie Hall in New York City became a scene of elegance as Mariska Hargitay and her family arrived, impeccably dressed for the occasion. Mariska and her daughter encapsulated the spirit of Old Hollywood with their classic gowns, while Peter and the boys looked dapper in tuxedos. This rare public appearance showcased the family’s unity and style, making it a significant media moment.

Family Ties to Jayne Mansfield

My Mom Jayne provides a poignant look at Mariska Hargitay’s mother, Jayne Mansfield, whose life was tragically cut short in a 1967 car accident. The documentary premiered during the Tribeca Festival, offering a deeply personal narrative intertwined with Hollywood history. Through this film, Mariska shares intimate glimpses of her mother’s life, reflecting a legacy that continues to impact her family today.

Revelations from the Past

Within the documentary, Mariska Hargitay delves into significant revelations about her family. She disclosed for the first time that Mickey Hargitay, her father figure, was not her biological father. Instead, she learned that Las Vegas entertainer Nelson Sardelli held that title. “It was like the floor fell out from underneath me,” she shared, describing the emotional weight of discovering her true parentage, as covered by Vanity Fair.

This introspective journey has allowed Mariska to connect with her roots in an unexpected way, adding depth to the already intriguing narrative of her family’s past.

A Night to Remember

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann’s appearance with their kids at the Tribeca Festival was a powerful reminder of the enduring appeal and complexity of Hollywood legacies. The family’s presence at the premiere of My Mom Jayne not only celebrated Mariska’s late mother but also highlighted their own unique bond, offering the world a rare glimpse into the life of this close-knit family.