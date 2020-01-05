50 Impressive Makeup for Green Eyes – Tips and Tricks for Tutorial

Makeup for green eyes step-by-step tutorial, the basic rules on how to choose the green eye shades, shades you must avoid, Choosing the eyeliner and mascara for makeup for green eyes.

Makeup for green eyes according to your hair color, what not to miss from the eye makeup kit, “daytime” makeup step-by-step tutorial, eye makeup video tutorial.

The makeup for green eyes must be chosen carefully. It is a well-known fact that the green eyes are rarer than the brown or the blue ones. This aspect makes them even more attractive, but it can be hard to choose the right colors to match them. In this article, we will show you what are the most appropriate colors to enhance your emerald eyes.

Someone once said that the eyes are the mirror of the soul (especially when it comes to green eyes). That’s why makeup artists are trying to focus as much as possible on eye makeup. For several centuries, people have been trying to guess the significance of green eyes.

For a certain period of time, green eyes were considered to be the eyes of wizards and magicians, or of brave soldiers and knights. They differ in attractiveness, mystery and delicacy. It is no secret that once enchanted by this magical color, you can hardly resist to these eyes. The beauty of green eyes should be accentuated with the help of a properly made makeup, and you will find out from this article how to do this.

The makeup for green eyes can be tricky. You need to adapt every day, but you must also be prepared for different occasions or events, so there are a few important things to find out. Your mystical green eyes will change their shades according to some color effects. Here are some ideas to inspire you in choosing the right colors for your beautiful green eyes.

Before starting the makeup, you must know that there are some tips from make up artists, and even steps that you need to consider.

Choosing Green Eye Shades: Basic Rules

The first basic rule on choosing the shades for makeup for green eyes: certain cosmetics have the role of highlighting green eyes. The palette of colors such as peach, fine emerald, yellow-green, al natural shades of turquoise, brown, purple and all existing shades of purple will perfectly accentuate their depth.

The second basic rule on choosing the shades for makeup for green eyes: to give your eyes a feline look, try to combine the shades of dark green and brown-chocolate with the classic shades of brass or even gold.

The third basic rule on choosing the shades for makeup for green eyes: opening and visual enlargement of the eyes is possible if in makeup you use shades in metallic shades, plum and various shades of purple.

The fourth basic rule on choosing the shades for makeup for green eyes: very good will accentuate the green of the eyes and the contrasting shades of reddish: pale orange, red-brown, pink.

The fifth basic rule on choosing the shades for makeup for green eyes: the shade of your eyes can also be highlighted through a monochrome makeup, in the olive range. Such makeup can be called a perfect one when it comes to day makeup.

For a glamorous makeup, in the evening, the monochromatic golden shades will match perfectly.

The sixth basic rule on choosing the shades for makeup for green eyes: terracotta shades can give the feminine eyes a spicy emerald color. Such an effect has also the shades of blue, but you have to be very careful with them.

The seventh basic rule on choosing the shades for makeup for green eyes: beautiful multicolored makeup looks great on green eyes, but it will be done in contrasting colors, for example, in warm and cold colors simultaneously. Light colors such as peach and brown will also be perfect for green eye makeup. With the help of darker shades, the accent will be created. Here you can opt for shades of black, brown, deep gray, dark purple, etc.

TIP NO.1: Shades you MUST avoid!

The first tip on makeup for green eyes refers to what shades you must avoid. It is no secret that many makeup artists are given a real pleasure to work with green eyes, because in this case they can fully demonstrate their talent, professionalism, and skill. Competent experts know that when making a green eye makeup, they must be very careful when choosing the color range of cosmetics. There are some shades, the use of which, in some cases, is categorically inadmissible:

The shades of blue will be used with special attention because, in most cases, the green color of the eyes in combination with blue becomes unobserved. However, blue has several shades and no one will forbid you to experiment.

You must be very careful when applying shades in the shades of green, which exactly match the color of your eyes. Your basic task is to highlight your eyes and not make two big green spots. If you do not want to look tired or like you just cried, opt for a green that will be lighter or darker than the natural color of the eyes.

Many know that silver shades are universal, meaning they fit almost anyone. In the case of green eyes, this rule is no longer current. If in the day makeup you will introduce silver shades, then there is a risk that your look may become aggressive and bad.

The pink color is also very special and its use is very subtle. Finally, you can get both fresh makeup and one that makes you look tired.

Finally, we must mention black. And not only the shades in black, but also all the decorative cosmetics in general.

Makeup made of black colors(shades or pencils), can look very mature and even very brutal. Better opt for shades of brown and gray.

STEP NO.2: Choosing the eyeliner and mascara for green eyes.

When creating makeup for ladies with green eyes, you can use both black and other color mascara. In this case, the use of brown, purple and even green mascara is allowed. The eyelashes will be painted according to the professional method: powdering them, applying a coat of mascara, waiting for a few minutes and the application procedure is repeated, slowly twisting and pulling the eyelashes up.

The eyeliner line will be drawn carefully because only then it will be impeccable. What kind of eyeliner line to choose, you decide.

TIP NO.2: MAKEUP SHADES ACCORDING TO YOUR HAIR COLOR.

The second tip on makeup for green eyes refers to how to choose the shades according to your hair color.

Blonde hair

Green eyes and light-colored hair have been always looked charming and beautiful. However, even such beauty requires proper maintenance. Here are the most important recommendations for ladies with such features:

Makeup for blondes allows the presence of golden and brown colors. On the eyelids can also apply shades in bronze colors.

The ladies with such features can also choose shades in light and gray. These colors will be ideal for a day makeup.

For an evening event, shades of purple can also be used. It is important for them to be intense and dark in color.

Instead of the range or purple colors, you can use shades with a metallic luster, as well as golden shades, perfect for an evening look.

Both day and evening makeup for blondes with green eyes should not have shades of pink.

Dark/black hair

Brunettes can opt for the black eyeliner and the famous smoky eyes makeup. This makeup is done in stages – first, on the eyelids are applied golden shades or stripes, after which it darkens with darker colors in the area of growth of the eyelashes. If you want to use golden shades, you can get an evening makeup for brunettes with green eyes. In addition, brunettes match perfectly with the shades of blue and pink.

Brown hair

Women with brown hair find it very difficult to determine the optimal shade which will perfectly match. We can certainly say that they match all shades of purple and lilac. In these shades, you can achieve both day and evening makeup. You are also suitable for other color palettes, such as beige and peach. For day makeup, brown shades and honey color will best match. In this case, you have to experiment and try different options because the choice of shades will depend on the color of the hair and even skin.

Redheads

Ladies with the „fire” hair usually have a thin and light skin, which is why the makeup will be done very carefully. For a day makeup, you can use light semi-transparent shades of green. Like brunettes, redheads can apply beige and brown shades. But for various ceremonies, already intense shades of the colors indicated above can be used.

Whether you are redhead, brunette or blonde, green eyes will shine and radiate beauty with a properly made makeup. You already know the tips and rules of a successful makeup and now you only have to create, experiment and try.

TIP NO.3: Green eye makeup is based on nude lipsticks.

The third tip on makeup for green eyes refers to nude lipsticks. If your eye makeup is more pronounced, be careful not to overfill your skin with too many products (foundation, blush or lipstick in too dark colors). The clean, natural and at the same time glowy skin will be worn also in 2020. However, you must be careful what care products you choose. Opt for a lipstick that will make a nice contrast between lips and eye makeup.

How to Do Makeup for Green Eyes

What not to miss from the eye makeup kit?

Because it says you can’t go hunting without a rifle, the first step you need to take once you have decided to learn how to make yourself as professional as possible is to make sure you have all the tools you need. And you probably won’t be surprised when you find that either your makeup kit contains fewer tools than you would like, or that you have a lot of tools that you haven’t used at all and don’t know what to do. But let’s take them one at a time:

Step 1 on what not to miss from the kit for the makeup of green eyes: Eye makeup starts with the base, which can consist of the following:

Moisturizer, foundation, corrector or concealer, illuminator or primer.

Step 2 on what not to miss from the kit for the makeup of green eyes: Contouring eyebrows, for which you will need:

Eyebrow comb, a special pencil, a special or odd liner, and eyebrow brush.

Step 3 on what not to miss from the kit for the makeup of green eyes: After you contour your eyebrows with powder, you may notice that some of the powder has fallen on the cheekbones, on the arch or even on the eyelids. In this case, you will have to remove all unwanted particles from your face, without leaving any trace.

Step 4 on what not to miss from the kit for the makeup of green eyes: Next is the most interesting stage, the one where you play with the colors on the eyelid and on the arch. A very good recommendation is to choose a palette of the richest shades – on the market there are a variety of variants available, and the palettes are organized in such a way as to provide you with a harmonious range of colors, with all the standard neutral shades of which you will most often need and color accents in the same hue. Sometimes these kits will include other useful components such as blush, lipstick or lip gloss.

Step 5 on what not to miss from the kit for the makeup of green eyes: The last steps are the outline of the eyes and the definition of the eyelashes. For this you can use:

The dermatograph pencil, a dermatograph sharpener, an eyeliner, and mascara.

If you use a dermatograph, its shade can be easily „lost” with a brush on the eyelid. In contrast to this, the eyeliner and ink will create clear, highly defined and more durable contours. The mascara is obligatory, not only because it highlights the eyelashes, making them longer and thicker, but also because, during the makeup, it is very likely that the eyelashes will have caught light particles of color which will make them almost invisible.

If necessary, you will use the fan brush again to remove unwanted color traces from the rest of the face.

“Daytime” Makeup Tutorial for Green Eyes – Step-by-Step

This is the first step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: we cleanse, tone and moisturize the skin. This is the second step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: If you have obvious circles, to cover them we use two shades of concealer: light, applied immediately under the eyes, the second will be a darker tone than the one previously used and will be applied on the contour line of the circles. With a beauty blender or ring finger, we diffuse until we get the natural transition between shades. Using the same color of concealer would only change the color of the raincoats and not camouflage them. This is the third step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: The foundation and powder will finish the base. This is the fourth step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: We define and correct the eyebrows if necessary. This is the fifth step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: The shape of the face needs correction, so with a contouring cream, we will define cheeks and camouflage our forehead. This is the sixth step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: On the movable eyelid and on the arch, apply a matte white shade. In the crease of the eyelid and on the arch, apply a salmon shade. It will make the transition between shades. To give the the look some glow, the mobile eyelid will be stained with a satin white eye shadow; the same eye shadow will be applied to the lower eyelid in the inner corner. This is the seventh step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: Now we apply a purple blush in the crease of the eyelid, which, by blending, we grade it towards the arch. This is the eighth step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: In the outer corner, we draw a “V” with a darker purple shadow. Inside the “V”, very close to the outer corner, we apply a pink shade. The gradient between colors is obtained by blending. The technique is realized with a special brush, by circular movements on the area where we want to diffuse the color. This is the ninth step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: At the base of lower eyelashes, we apply the same purple shade used in the fold. This is the tenth step of the “daytime” makeup for green eyes tutorial: We draw the eyeliner line, descending from the outer corner to the inner corner, and we apply mascara. This is the step of this tutorial: Remove the blush from the face if necessary and apply on the middle of the cheek blush in pink shades This is the last step of this tutorial: The lipstick will be in shades of pink. We draw the contour and to increase the resistance of the product on the lips, we draw the lips. After that, we apply the lipstick. And that’s it!

If you own green eyes, consider the tips above and you will get a unique intensity of the look. Do not forget to avoid the silver and green shades, because they are totally inappropriate. We recommend the makeup with purple shades especially in evening makeup, or for special makeup.

Eye shadow

First of all, you must apply a natural (or matte) color base coat over the entire eyelid (stick to hues from beige to champagne shades) and then add the makeup for green eyes consisting in the eye shadow color. Green eyes look amazing with contrasting purple, so you can explore its hues when you do your eye shadows. It is a very good choice if you try deep plum eye shadow because it makes the green eyes appear more widen. If you consider that deep purple is too bold, you can try a grayish-lavender eye shadow. Other lovely colors that match with green eyes are the dark tones as earthy brown, lavender, liliac, green, but some of the light ones are also very good, for example, gold hues. Avoid silver and choose other metallic colours like bronze and copper for an evening out. Other colors that work well with green eyes are mint shades, yellow and tan hues.

Eyeliner

We recommend you to avoid the black eyeliner when it comes to green eyes. It is preferable to go with browns or grey instead because they are softer, not extreme and they amplify the size of green eyes. Try mossy green hues and metal brown for a smoldering effect or purple and plum if you want softness. For everyday wear, it is best to choose an eyeliner in a soft tone, like chocolate brown or espresso hue. For parties, you can try plum or gold eyeliner. Gold metallic eyeliner is also a very interesting choice: apply it to the upper and the lower line of the lash line, then skip the eye shadow, add mascara on curled lashes and you will look fantastic because gold highlights the green eyes without looking harsh.

Mascara

Opt for makeup for green eyes with brown tones of mascara, because they do not overpower your eyes. You can use mascara with or without eye shadows because it looks great even when you want a natural look. You can use black mascara only if you have dark hair, otherwise, we recommend you to choose purple, copper or green mascara…

Eye Makeup Video Tutorial for Green Eyes

Images with Makeup for green eyes